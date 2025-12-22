Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Has a Nip Slip While Celebrating the Holidays in Black Plunging Gown: Photos
Dec. 22 2025, Published 3:12 p.m. ET
Emily Ratajkowski is sleighing the season in bold holiday vibes.
In new photos posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 22, the model, 34, turned heads in a long black dress that featured a plunging neckline that nearly hit her belly button.
Ratajkowski posed under the Christmas tree in full glam as she gave a sultry red lip pout for the camera.
Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Has Nip Slip While Wearing Black Gown
In another slide, the influencer leaned on a ledge while posing with a friend and nearly had a nip slip as she turned and laughed.
The My Body author is no stranger to racy photos, as earlier this month, Ratajkowski stripped down into a flirty lace lingerie set. The model playfully used an oversized white button-up as a cover for the barely-there lace bra and thong set.
“At home in @lounge_ by @morgan.maher,” she captioned a carousel of sultry photos posted via Instagram on December 10.
Emily Ratajkowski Confirmed New Romance in November
Ratajkowski’s latest round of sassy snaps comes more than a month after she publicly debuted her romance with filmmaker Romain Gavras.
On November 9, the duo was spotted engaging in some major PDA during a day out in New York City. At some point during the evening, the Athena director was seen with his arms wrapped around her waist as they leaned in for a passionate kiss.
Gavras, 44, previously dated Dua Lipa.
Emily Ratajkowski Sparked Romance Rumors With Austin Butler
Before confirming her romance with the filmmaker, Ratajkowski sparked dating rumors with Austin Butler after they were seen enjoying a cozy dinner together in New York City.
The rumored couple was also spotted together at an afterparty for Butler's movie Caught Stealing.
Austin Butler Addressed Relationship With Emily Ratajkowski
Butler, 34, broke his silence on their rumored fling in an interview published in Vanity Fair in November, telling the outlet, “The true answer is that I have a lot of friends and we’re friends and we had dinner, and that we’re friends.”
The heartthrob admitted the notoriety behind their night out made him want “to hide,” but added that he wouldn’t change things to avoid attention.
“I’m going to live a constricted, small life because I’m afraid of what other people are going to say or what they’re going to think?” he questioned.