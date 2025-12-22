Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Has a Nip Slip While Celebrating the Holidays in Black Plunging Gown: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski is sleighing the season in bold holiday vibes. In new photos posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 22, the model, 34, turned heads in a long black dress that featured a plunging neckline that nearly hit her belly button. Ratajkowski posed under the Christmas tree in full glam as she gave a sultry red lip pout for the camera.

Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Has Nip Slip While Wearing Black Gown

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski nearly had a nip slip while posing in a daring black dress.

In another slide, the influencer leaned on a ledge while posing with a friend and nearly had a nip slip as she turned and laughed. The My Body author is no stranger to racy photos, as earlier this month, Ratajkowski stripped down into a flirty lace lingerie set. The model playfully used an oversized white button-up as a cover for the barely-there lace bra and thong set. “At home in @lounge_ by @morgan.maher,” she captioned a carousel of sultry photos posted via Instagram on December 10.

Emily Ratajkowski Confirmed New Romance in November

Source: MEGA Emily Ratajkowski and filmmaker Romain Gavras went public with their romance last month.

Ratajkowski’s latest round of sassy snaps comes more than a month after she publicly debuted her romance with filmmaker Romain Gavras. On November 9, the duo was spotted engaging in some major PDA during a day out in New York City. At some point during the evening, the Athena director was seen with his arms wrapped around her waist as they leaned in for a passionate kiss. Gavras, 44, previously dated Dua Lipa.

Emily Ratajkowski Sparked Romance Rumors With Austin Butler

Source: MEGA Emily Ratajkowski was previously rumored to be dating Austin Butler.

Before confirming her romance with the filmmaker, Ratajkowski sparked dating rumors with Austin Butler after they were seen enjoying a cozy dinner together in New York City. The rumored couple was also spotted together at an afterparty for Butler's movie Caught Stealing.

Austin Butler Addressed Relationship With Emily Ratajkowski

Source: MEGA Austin Butler spoke out on his rumored relationship with Emily Ratajkowski in November.