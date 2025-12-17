Demi Lovato Turns Heads in Plunging Sheer Red Dress Alongside Christina Aguilera and Husband Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes: Photos
Dec. 17 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Demi Lovato served major bombshell energy as she stepped out in a daring plunging lace gown while enjoying a night out with her husband, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes.
"Naughty & nice ♥️♥️♥️,” Lovato, 33, captioned a series of photos posted via Instagram on Monday, December 15.
Demi Lovato Stepped Out in a Daring Gown
The post opened with a snap of the “Heart Attack” singer posing alongside Christina Aguilera. The pop powerhouses alluded glam, both opting for luxe fur jackets and tights. In the adorable shot, Lovato and Aguilera, 44, closed their eyes as they sweetly leaned in to each other.
Demi Lovato Was Joined By Husband Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes
The Camp Rock alum included sultry photos of herself in a curve-hugging siren-red maxi gown, featuring a plunging corset bodice and sheer lace paneling that gave the look a spicy, lingerie-inspired finish. Lovato posted alongside her husband, 34, who looked classic in a black and white tuxedo.
The pair were joined by several other celebrities as they attended the OBB Media holiday party. Lovato has collaborated with the media company several times in the past, notably on the Hulu documentary Child Star and her Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil series.
Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes Loved His Wife Demi Lovato's Look
Lutes gushed over his wife in the comments section of her post, writing, "Love u baby 😘 ps ur rly rly hot."
Lovato and Lutes first met while working on her eighth studio album in July 2022. Only one month later, multiple outlets reported that the Disney star was in a new relationship after the pair were spotted on several public outings.
Their relationship was seemingly in the fast lane as Lutes proposed to Lovato in December 2023 after more than one year of dating.
Demi Lovato Tied the Knot in 2025
Lutes and Lovato tied the knot in May at an estate in Santa Barbara. The songwriter recently opened up about the “movie moment” he experienced at their wedding when the Goo Goo Dolls‘ John Rzeznik performed their hit “Iris” for the first dance.
“That’s like one of the coolest things,” he said on The Zach Sang Show earlier this month. “That was, in the moment, me and Demi were looking at each other and I was just like, ‘What’s going on right now?’ I was like, ‘This is the most iconic song ever. He’s right there and it’s for us.’ Such a legend for doing that. Forever grateful."”