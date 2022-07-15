It's Over!Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard Divorcing Amid Infidelity Rumors, 'He’s A Serial Cheater,' Spills Source
Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, are reportedly over.
The famous couple is divorcing after Bear-McClard allegedly cheated on the supermodel, an insider close to Ratajkowski spilled to Page Six. “Yeah, he cheated,” the source claimed. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”
As of Friday, July 15, it doesn't appear in the court system that the model has filed for divorce.
Ratajkowski, 31, and Bear-McClard first sparked breakup rumors Thursday, July 14, when the brunette babe was spotted sans her wedding ring.
The apparent exes, who share 1-year-old son Sylvester, tied the knot in February 2018 in a courthouse ceremony two weeks after going public with their relationship. "I have a surprise," the mother-of-one teased alongside a photo of her holding her dog at the time.
"I got married today," she revealed in another photo of Bear-McClard lovingly kissing her cheek.
The alleged former flames welcomed their child in March 2021, revealing they had a bun in the oven in a Vogue video. While announcing her pregnancy, Ratajkowski penned in an essay for the publication that she and Bear-McClard did not want to know the sex of the baby because it would be up to the child to decide how they wanted to be identified.
“We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then,” she wrote.
"Everyone laughs at this. There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who — rather than what — is growing inside my belly," Ratajkowski continued. "Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are? This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled."
Ratajkowski often offers her 29.4 million Instagram followers glimpses of her adorable child, last posting a mother-son snap in June. Taking after his dad, the coparents' cutie dons blonde hair and piercing blue eyes.
The model last posted a photo of the father of her child in February 2021.