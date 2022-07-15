The alleged former flames welcomed their child in March 2021, revealing they had a bun in the oven in a Vogue video. While announcing her pregnancy, Ratajkowski penned in an essay for the publication that she and Bear-McClard did not want to know the sex of the baby because it would be up to the child to decide how they wanted to be identified.

“We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then,” she wrote.