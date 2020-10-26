Emily Ratajkowski Is Pregnant — Won't Reveal Gender, Wants Future Child To Decide

Party of three! Emily Ratajkowski revealed she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The 29-year-old revealed the news in a candid essay for Vogue magazine, which was published on Monday, October 26. The actress touched upon how she doesn’t want to tell people the baby’s sex. “When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after ‘Congratulations’ is almost always ‘Do you know what you want?’ We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then,” she explained.

“Everyone laughs at this. There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who — rather than what — is growing inside my belly,” she continued. “Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are? This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled.”

The brunette beauty admitted she “like[s] the idea of forcing as few gender stereotypes on my child as possible,” adding, “But no matter how progressive I may hope to be, I understand the desire to know the gender of our fetus; it feels like the first real opportunity to glimpse who they might be.

“I don’t necessarily fault anyone for these generalizations — a lot of our life experiences are gendered, and it would be dishonest to try to deny the reality of many of them,” she shared. “But I don’t like that we force gender-based preconceptions onto people, let alone babies. I want to be a parent who allows my child to show themself to me. And yet I realize that while I may hope my child can determine their own place in the world, they will, no matter what, be faced with the undeniable constraints and constructions of gender before they can speak or, hell, even be born.”

At the end of the day, the Hollywood star is rolling with the punches and will be happy no matter what happens. “Now, though, I don’t try to envision a pink or blue blanket in my arms. I’m too humbled to have any false notions of control,” she said. “I’m completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be.

“But I’m surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I’m already learning from this person inside my body. I’m full of wonder,” she said.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 after only being linked to one another a few weeks before the ceremony. “I got married today,” she captioned a photo of herself with her man at the time.

We can’t wait to meet the pair’s bundle of joy!