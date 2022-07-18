Mom's The WordEmily Ratajkowski 'Staying Strong' For Her Son After She & Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Split
Emily Ratajkowski isn't sweating the idea of being a single parent. As OK! previously reported, the model, 31, and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 34, fueled breakup rumors when she was spotted without her ring, and now, multiple outlets confirm the spouses of four years have called it quits.
"They split recently. It was Em's decision," an insider told PEOPLE. "She is doing OK."
The pair have yet to address the split themselves, but many claimed Bear-McClard had "cheated" on the brunette beauty more than once.
Despite her obvious disappointment, an insider told Life & Style, "She’s holding it together for their son and staying strong." The Gone Girl actress is "talking to attorneys" but has yet to actually file for divorce, the insider added.
The pair, who share 1-year-old son Sylvester, first began dating in 2018, and just a few weeks after taking their romance public, they got hitched at a NYC courthouse.
"We decided we were going to get married in January and then were kind of waiting for the right moment," she explained to Vanity Fair at the time. "It’s one of those things [where] you have to choose one witness and we couldn’t just choose one of our friends, so then we were like, which friends can be there? I can’t even imagine what having a 300-person wedding is like, because it still felt kind of hectic to plan ours."
"I never loved the idea of white for a wedding because I’m not a pure woman. I’m a woman with a lot of character and experience and life. I also just love the idea of a suit, especially at City Hall, because it’s like you’re taking care of business," she explained of her bridal outfit choice, which was a colorful jumpsuit. "I really wanted to wear red actually, initially ... and then I just love mustard yellow and I found that suit and just knew that it was the one."
Despite the short timeline, the My Body author revealed the filmed producer had actually been pursuing her for quite some time.
"We knew each other for a long time before," she explained. "He likes to joke, 'Yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years.'"