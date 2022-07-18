"They split recently. It was Em's decision," an insider told PEOPLE. "She is doing OK."

The pair have yet to address the split themselves, but many claimed Bear-McClard had "cheated" on the brunette beauty more than once.

Despite her obvious disappointment, an insider told Life & Style, "She’s holding it together for their son and staying strong." The Gone Girl actress is "talking to attorneys" but has yet to actually file for divorce, the insider added.