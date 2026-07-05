Emily Ratajkowski's Transformation Over the Years: See the Supermodel's Before and After Photos

From her ever-changing hairstyles to her bold fashion statements, here's a look at Emily Ratajkowski's stunning transformation over the years.

Emily Ratajkowski embraces herself with confidence and radiance.

In a 2023 interview with Refinery29, the 35-year-old looked back at the time she started getting Botox at age 27.

"I think I felt like I was getting older," she admitted. "I think I felt older at 27 than I do at 31. Something was freaking me out. I had this realization that I was getting closer to 30 and wasn't going to be young forever. But something about 31, I'm like, I'm so young. I turned to my friend the other day and was like, 'Did we ever think 30 was old?' She was like, 'B----, we thought 30 was so old.' But you have so much time."

She said that life indeed "goes fast" but noted 27 "is so young" and it "gets better."

"It got so much better for me," said the mom-of-one. "I think you'll know yourself more. Of course, as young women, [we] feel the pressure of being young forever. But in your 30s, you look the same, but you've figured out who the h--- you are."

As Ratajkowski continues to age gracefully, here's a look back at her incredible transformation over the years.