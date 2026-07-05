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Emily Ratajkowski's Transformation Over the Years: See the Supermodel's Before and After Photos

emily ratajkowski transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

From her ever-changing hairstyles to her bold fashion statements, here's a look at Emily Ratajkowski's stunning transformation over the years.

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July 5 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

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Emily Ratajkowski embraces herself with confidence and radiance.

In a 2023 interview with Refinery29, the 35-year-old looked back at the time she started getting Botox at age 27.

"I think I felt like I was getting older," she admitted. "I think I felt older at 27 than I do at 31. Something was freaking me out. I had this realization that I was getting closer to 30 and wasn't going to be young forever. But something about 31, I'm like, I'm so young. I turned to my friend the other day and was like, 'Did we ever think 30 was old?' She was like, 'B----, we thought 30 was so old.' But you have so much time."

She said that life indeed "goes fast" but noted 27 "is so young" and it "gets better."

"It got so much better for me," said the mom-of-one. "I think you'll know yourself more. Of course, as young women, [we] feel the pressure of being young forever. But in your 30s, you look the same, but you've figured out who the h--- you are."

As Ratajkowski continues to age gracefully, here's a look back at her incredible transformation over the years.

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Out and About

emily ratajkowski transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski never gets tired of serving looks.

Ratajkowski kept it effortlessly chic in a white shirt and khaki overalls while at the airport in L.A. in 2015.

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Scene Stealer

emily ratajkowski transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

She often dominates red carpets and public outings.

Wearing a fitted white mini dress, the supermodel rocked a polished look at the 33rd Breeders' Cup World Championships. She also styled her hair back and tied up, with a few loose strands framing her face.

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It Was All Yellow

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emily ratajkowski transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski works as a model and actress.

Ratajkowski ruled Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle's 18th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party in a yellow satin gown with a deep plunging neckline and high thigh slit that revealed much of her skin.

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Pure Perfection

emily ratajkowski transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Her parents wanted her to become a doctor.

The Gone Girl star flaunted her beauty and class at a January 2017 event.

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Serving Looks

emily ratajkowski transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski studied art at UCLA for a year.

For a Harper's Bazaar event in January 2017, Ratajkowski stepped out in style in a strapless evening gown with a black bodice and a white floor-length skirt.

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Emily in Paris

emily ratajkowski transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

She launched her career after appearing in Maroon 5's 'Love Somebody' music video.

Ratajkowski kept it simple in a casual street-style outfit while strolling around Paris in March 2017.

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Like a Painting

emily ratajkowski transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski also appeared in the music video for Robin Thicke's 'Blurred Lines.'

Ratajkowski looked like a real-life painting in a glamorous metallic gown with thin straps and a fitted silhouette.

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Turning Heads

emily ratajkowski transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

She is reportedly not a fan of the 'Blurred Lines' video.

The Entourage star went for an elevated look for the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, making an appearance in a curve-hugging velvet dress.

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Striking as Ever

emily ratajkowski transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski was linked to Austin Butler.

Delivering a sleek look, Ratajkowski arrived at The Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in a pale yellow gown with a deep V-neckline and a long, flowy skirt.

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Strong Pop of Red

emily ratajkowski transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

She hard-launched her new romance with Romain Gavras on Instagram.

Ratajkowski was a real-life goddess in a bright red gown at The Art Of Elysium's 12th Annual Heaven Celebration. The head-turning ensemble featured a deep plunging neckline and flowing draped panels attached near the shoulder area.

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Chic Street Style

emily ratajkowski transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski's new love previously dated Dua Lipa.

The starlet stepped out for the day in New York in a casual, tailored streetwear look.

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Let's Get Physical

emily ratajkowski transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

She was previously married to Sebastian Bear-McCLard.

Ratajkowski joined the fun at the STRONG by Zumba event in New York in March 2020. For the gathering, she wore a fitted black tank top paired with leggings and light-colored running shoes.

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Walk Time

emily ratajkowski transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard split in 2022.

The Cruise actress was spotted walking her dog in New York City, sporting an oversized beige blazer and black trousers.

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Mom-Daughter Moment

emily ratajkowski transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard were married for four years.

Ratajkowski enjoyed a New York outing with her then-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, and their child in May 2021.

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All Eyes on Emily Ratajkowski

emily ratajkowski transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard share a son, Sylvester Apollo.

The I Feel Pretty star debuted more contoured cheeks and a slender lower face at Milan Fashion Week in September 2021. She rocked an all-black look during her appearance.

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Red Carpet Ready

emily ratajkowski transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski opened up about getting divorced before the age of 30.

In February 2022, Ratajkowski highlighted her curves in a fitted look while out on the town.

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Radiant Beauty

emily ratajkowski transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

She said the experience was 'chic.'

For the screening of Crimes of the Future at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival, Ratajkowski turned heads in a sheer, beaded black dress that carefully traced her slim figure.

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In the Spotlight

emily ratajkowski transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

She made a shocking confession about her intimate life with her ex-husband.

Ratajkowski greeted her fans as she arrived at a Paris Fashion Week event in July 2022.

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Increasingly Bold

emily ratajkowski transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

The ex-couple reportedly stopped having s-- six months after their son was born.

The Welcome Home star delivered a show-stopping, risqué look at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Her number featured a sheer effect, with only the sequined detailing maintaining her modesty. Its fully fitted design embraced her stunning silhouette, leaving fans in awe of her beauty.

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More Fearless

emily ratajkowski transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard's marriage reportedly collapsed after their son was born.

Ratajkowski returned to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2024 in a risk-taking ensemble, featuring a sculptural white gown that barely covered her eye-popping features. She amped up the sultry look by wearing her hair down in loose, center-parted waves.

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All-Out Daring

emily ratajkowski transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard separated less than a year after they welcomed their only child.

Ratajkowski confidently paraded her assets at The King's Trust Global Gala 2024, rocking a satin halter-style gown that risked a nip slip.

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Pushing the Boundaries

emily ratajkowski transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

She was previously linked to Pete Davidson and Harry Styles.

The Too Much star modeled a red lace lingerie set from the Italian brand Intimissimi as part of their Valentine's Day campaign.

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Dressed to Impress

emily ratajkowski transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

She made her film debut in the 2014 film 'Gone Girl.'

Ratajkowski arrived at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a red carpet-worthy look, featuring a black lace gown with semi-sheer and lace design.

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Elevated Look

emily ratajkowski transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

She is an advocate for women's health.

While at The Fashion Awards 2025, Ratajkowski highlighted her toned legs in a fitted black mini dress. She completed the look with matching high-heeled sandals.

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Fiery Appearance

emily ratajkowski transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski recently caused a stir after posing in a busty photoshoot with a fake baby.

Ratajkowski posed sultrily for the photos at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, putting her curves on display in a deep burgundy velvet gown.

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Glowing and Flawless

emily ratajkowski transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski fills her Instagram page with bikini photos.

Ratajkowski kept it simple in a fitted mini dress at Cymbiotika x Ulta Beauty Glow From Within launch event in March.

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