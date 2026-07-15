Kim Scott Suicide Shocker: Eminem's Ex-Wife Tried to Kill Herself Before Being Rushed to Hospital With Severe Bleeding

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Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, was rushed to the hospital after attempting suicide, according to newly surfaced details about her recent medical emergency. "Caller says aunt cut her wrist and she’s bleeding," a dispatcher told first responders of a "suicide attempt," per audio obtained by a news outlet on Wednesday, July 15. "She’s currently sitting on the couch listening to music. The knife is in her hand, and she will not give it to the caller. Kim Mathers."

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Kim Scott Allegedly Tried to Commit Suicide

Source: MEGA Kim Scott was rushed to the hospital on July 11 after an alleged suicide attempt.

The caller was reportedly able to "remove" the knife from Scott's hand after she fell unconscious. As OK! previously reported, Scott was rushed to the hospital on July 11. First responders were dispatched to Scott's Chesterfield, Mich., home around 8 p.m. after receiving a call for a person who was "Unconscious/Faint," according to a Chesterfield Fire/EMS report obtained by a news outlet.

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Kim Scott's Current Status Remains Unknown

Source: MEGA Kim Scott was rushed to to Michigan's McLaren Macomb Hospital for treatment.

The 51-year-old was seen getting wheeled out of her home on a gurney and loaded into an ambulance, with the incident type categorized as "Hemorrhage/Laceration." The report noted that the Chesterfield Police Department responded to the medical emergency alongside emergency medical services. Scott was transported to Michigan's McLaren Macomb Hospital for treatment. Her current condition remains unknown.

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Kim Scott Married Eminem Twice in the Past

Source: MEGA Eminem and Kim Scott's final split was in 2006.

Scott is best known for her former relationship with the "Lose Yourself" artist, 53, whom she married twice. The pair first made it down the aisle in 1999 before divorcing in 2001. They later rekindled their romance and tied the knot again in 2006, only to break up that same year. The sudden hospitalization comes weeks after a warrant was issued for Scott's arrest after she skipped a court hearing for a DUI. Scott was arrested and booked on a suspected DUI charge on May 14 after she reportedly hit a vehicle with her car while driving near Detroit the evening before, according to Detective Sgt. Joseph Feld of the Chesterfield Township Police Department, per TMZ.

Kim Scott's Bond Was Set at $10,000

Source: MEGA Kim Scott missed a court apperance on June 24.