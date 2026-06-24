Eminem's Troubled Ex-Wife Kim Scott Has Warrant Issued for Her Arrest After Skipping Mandatory DUI Court Hearing

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Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, has a warrant out for her arrest after she skipped a court hearing for her DUI. Scott, 51, failed to attend the mandatory inquisition at Macomb County District Court in Michigan on Wednesday, June 24.

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Kim Scott's Bond Is Set at $10,000

Source: Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, did not appear in court for her DUI hearing on Wednesday, June 24.

According to Page Six, she hasn't been arrested yet, and her bond is set at $10,000. On May 14, Scott was arrested and booked on a suspected DUI charge at Macomb County Jail in Mt. Clemens, Mich.

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Inside Kim Scott's Other Legal Woes

Source: MEGA The former couple met back in high school.

Detective Sgt. Joseph Feld of the Chesterfield Township Police Department told TMZ last month the "Houdini" rapper's embattled ex hit a vehicle with her car while driving near Detroit the evening before. No injuries were reported at the time, and it's unknown where she was traveling to and from. Scott was released shortly after she was booked for the incident. Just three days prior, she went to court for a separate incident and pleaded no contest to impaired driving and failure to report an accident that occurred back in February.

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Eminem and Kim Scott Were Married Twice

Source: MEGA Kim Scott and Eminem share one daughter together, Hailie Jade.

While Scott was out with her son, Parker, and his friends, she reportedly crashed into a parked car. She did not stop and continued to cruise on home before colliding into her own garage door. According to TMZ, she was escorted to a hospital and treated for minor injuries. In police bodycam footage, law enforcement allegedly found bottles filled with soda and alcohol. She was also seen taking a breathalyzer test in the recording. The 8 Mile actor, 53, and Scott were married twice, first tying the knot in 1999 and divorcing in 2001. The couple then walked down the aisle once more in 2006 and split a year later.

Eminem and Kim Scott Share 1 Biological Child Together

Source: MEGA Eminem also adopted Kim Scott's child from a previous relationship and her niece.