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Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Scott Rushed to Hospital After Suffering Medical Emergency at Her Home Amid Substance Abuse Issues

Photo of Eminem and Kim Scott
Source: MEGA

Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott, was rushed to the hospital after being wheeled out of her Michigan home following a medical emergency.

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July 14 2026, Published 6:02 p.m. ET

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Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency in her Michigan home.

First responders rushed to Scott's Chesterfield, Mich., home around 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, after receiving a call for a person who was "Unconscious/Faint," according to a Chesterfield Fire/EMS report obtained by a news outlet.

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First Responders Rushed to Kim Scott's Home

Photo of Kim Scott was seen getting wheeled out of her home in a gurney by first responders.
Source: MEGA

Kim Scott was seen getting wheeled out of her home in a gurney by first responders.

Scott was later spotted getting wheeled out of her home and placed into an ambulance, with the incident type categorized as "Hemorrhage/Laceration." The report also listed that the Chesterfield Police Department responded to the medical emergency alongside emergency medical services.

She was rushed to McLaren Macomb Hospital for treatment, where her current status remains unknown.

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Inside Kim Scott's Recent Run-Ins With the Law

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eminem ex kim scott rushed hospital medical emergency substance abuse
Source: MEGA

As OK! previously reported on June 24, a warrant was issued for Scott's arrest after she skipped a court hearing for a DUI.

The Michigan native was arrested and booked on a suspected DUI charge on May 14 at Macomb County Jail in Mt. Clemens, Mich.

The "Houdini" rapper's ex reportedly hit a vehicle with her car while driving near Detroit the evening before, according to Detective Sgt. Joseph Feld of the Chesterfield Township Police Department, per TMZ.

An Arrest Warrant Was Issued for Kim Scott Last Month

No injuries were reported at the time, and it's unknown where she was traveling to and from. Scott was released shortly after she was booked for the incident.

Scott failed to attend the mandatory inquisition at Macomb County District Court in Michigan on June 24 and her bond was set at $10,000.

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