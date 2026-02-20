Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Scott Had 'Slurred Speech' and 'Glossy Eyes' During DUI Arrest Despite Claiming She Only Had 2 Margaritas: Police Report

Article continues below advertisement

Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, appeared to downplay her level of intoxication before ultimately being arrested by police for a DUI and hit and run on Monday, February 16. According to the police report from the incident, Scott told police she only drank two margaritas at Chili's before operating her vehicle — which hit a parked car on her street and later crashed into her own garage with her son and his friends reportedly inside. Cops arrived at the scene after a neighbor called 911 to report a white Range Rover crashing into their car before fleeing the scene. The individual informed police the same vehicle was parked at a home nearby, where officers went to further investigate the situation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kim Scott claimed she only drank two margaritas at Chili's before her DUI arrest.

Scott answered the door for police and admitted she had used her Range Rover recently. “I know what this is about," she told the officer, confessing to hitting the truck that was parked on the side of the road. She claimed, however, that "another car" had caused her to collide with the stationary vehicle.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Scott Appeared 'Confused' When Pressed About Garage Crash

Source: MEGA Eminem's ex-wife was arrested for a DUI and hit and run.

Regarding why she fled the scene, Scott said she planned to return later — though she instead was involved in another collision when her Range Rover slammed into her own garage door as she was pulling into the driveway. This incident was also said to have been reported to police by a neighbor. When asked if she had been drinking, Scott insisted she only had two margaritas at Chili's and appeared "confused" when questioned by the cop about crashing into her garage. She insisted there was already a dent, despite TMZ obtaining photos of her white Range Rover smashed into her garage door.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Eminem's Ex-Wife Had 'Slurred Speech' and 'Glossy Eyes'

Source: MEGA Eminem's ex-wife emitted a 'strong odor' of alcohol before being arrested.

According to the police report, Scott had "glossy eyes, slurred/slowed speech and lethargic demeanor" at the time of her arrest. Police also "observed a strong odor of alcoholic intoxicants emitting from her person/breath." Scott was ordered to perform a breathalyzer test, which showed her BAC was 0.079 percent.

Kim Scott Went 'Limp' During Booking Process

Source: MEGA Kim Scott has been arrested on more than one occasion.