Emma Hernan Turns Up the Heat With Sultry Bikini Shots From Her Winter Getaway: Photos

Emma Hernan, the star of Selling Sunset, is heating things up on social media with her latest bikini photos, shared alongside her boyfriend, Blake Davis.

Source: @emmahernan/Instagram Emma Hernan spent a getaway with her boyfriend, Blake Davis.

The blonde bombshell, who just celebrated her 34th birthday, soaked up the sun and luxury yacht life during their winter escape. Hernan's collection of sizzling snapshots from her lavish vacation has taken Instagram by storm.

Source: @emmahernan/Instagram Emma celebrated her 34th birthday during the trip.

In one stunning image, the reality star flaunts her figure in a sleek black bikini, her hair cascading down as she strikes a confident pose on board. “Living my best life,” the caption could easily fit her vibe as she embraces every moment of her getaway.

Source: @emmahernan/Instagram Emma Hernan flaunted her body in bikini photos.

Hernan made waves following the latest season of the Netflix series. When she told Chrishell Stause she is dating Davis, she was less than pleased, leading to the demise of their friendship.

“It felt like I was in a good place with everyone — I felt happy and strong about the real estate aspect,” the soap opera star told Variety in October 2025. “This tends to happen with this show. When you think you’re going to have a pretty easy season, without fail, those are the ones that end up being the hardest.” “I liked this season. I don’t think I had a hard season. It’s just the way it culminates with the reunion, and how everything landed,” she continued. “It’s interesting that I went into the season thinking everything was going to be easy. Never say those famous last words.”

Stause later exited the series following the drama. In December 2025, Hernan dished on if she'll return to the reality series. “I was basically done [after] Season 8 and I came back to tell my side of the story,” she told Lala Kent before touching upon if she'll return for Season 10. “I mean, I’m kind of … I’m tapped [out].” “I’ll never say never. I don’t like when people say they’re not going to join the show and then they do. I’ve heard that so many times where people are like, ‘I’m never coming back.’ And they’re back every season,” she added. “A lot of people have done and said that — I’m not naming names.”