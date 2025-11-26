Mary Bonnet 'Hates' Seeing Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause's Friendship Get 'Torn Apart' After Brutal Season 9 Reunion: 'It's Hard'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @themarybonnet/Instagram Mary Bonnet said she hasn't spoken to Chrishell Stause in a while.

Article continues below advertisement

During the reunion, Stause, who made it clear throughout the latest season that she does not like Emma Hernan's boyfriend, got into it with her ex-pal. Bonnet got involved after Stause said on stage that Hernan had previously made a whispering phone call in the bathroom while dating Blake Davies. Bonnet accused Chrishell of exposing something "private" about Hernan's personal life. Now, Bonnet doesn't believe the friends can recover. "It's hard to see their friend break up. I hate seeing friends get torn apart. Watching Emma get dragged through the mud was hard," she shared, adding that she doesn't think they'll ever be close again.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @emmahernan/Instagram Mary Bonnet doesn't think Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause will make up.

Article continues below advertisement

Now that Stause is out, Bonnet is hopeful Heather Rae El Moussa will come back. "I want a nice girl!" she stated.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnet said she's seen Christine Quinn posting, sparking rumors she could also return. "I think they are mental if they bring her back!" she quipped. "At the end, it got very toxic. Maybe it would be better because Chrishell is gone. I wish her the best because we were very good friends. If Christine can leave stirring the pot on camera and do nothing else, we'll see! It's not my decision."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Brian Friedman/AP Content Services for T-Mobile The pair attended the Las Vegas event.

Article continues below advertisement

In the meantime, the real estate guru, who is married to Romain Bonnet, was excited to be at the event in Las Vegas with her man. "We're super excited. We are connecting with everyone! We're massive fans of F1 and T-Mobile, and we're happy to be part of the team."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Brian Friedman/AP Content Services for T-Mobile Mary and Romain Bonnet were seen at T-Mobile’s live event celebrating the latest move from the Un-carrier, Switching Made Easy, to kick off the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.