Mary Bonnet 'Hates' Seeing Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause's Friendship Get 'Torn Apart' After Brutal Season 9 Reunion: 'It's Hard'

photo of Mary Bonnet; photo of Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan
Source: @themarybonnet/Instagram; @emmahernan/Instagram

Mary Bonnet exclusively told OK! about how she is sad to see Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause end their friendship.

Nov. 26 2025, Published 6:44 p.m. ET

Mary Bonnet believes Selling Sunset will look a lot different next season after Chrishell Stause left The Oppenheim Group.

"I always feel like whenever someone feels like it is time to go, you have to let them. She wasn't getting along with everybody toward the end. I haven't really talked to her that much. It's been a while. I am pretty sure she didn't like what I had to say at the reunion, but I didn't say anything bad!" the reality star, 45, exclusively told OK! at T-Mobile’s live event celebrating the latest move from the Un-carrier, Switching Made Easy, to kick off the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

image of Mary Bonnet said she hasn't spoken to Chrishell Stause in a while.
Source: @themarybonnet/Instagram

Mary Bonnet said she hasn't spoken to Chrishell Stause in a while.

During the reunion, Stause, who made it clear throughout the latest season that she does not like Emma Hernan's boyfriend, got into it with her ex-pal.

Bonnet got involved after Stause said on stage that Hernan had previously made a whispering phone call in the bathroom while dating Blake Davies. Bonnet accused Chrishell of exposing something "private" about Hernan's personal life.

Now, Bonnet doesn't believe the friends can recover. "It's hard to see their friend break up. I hate seeing friends get torn apart. Watching Emma get dragged through the mud was hard," she shared, adding that she doesn't think they'll ever be close again.

image of Mary Bonnet doesn't think Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause will make up.
Source: @emmahernan/Instagram

Mary Bonnet doesn't think Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause will make up.

Now that Stause is out, Bonnet is hopeful Heather Rae El Moussa will come back. "I want a nice girl!" she stated.

Bonnet said she's seen Christine Quinn posting, sparking rumors she could also return. "I think they are mental if they bring her back!" she quipped. "At the end, it got very toxic. Maybe it would be better because Chrishell is gone. I wish her the best because we were very good friends. If Christine can leave stirring the pot on camera and do nothing else, we'll see! It's not my decision."

image of The pair attended the Las Vegas event.
Source: Brian Friedman/AP Content Services for T-Mobile

The pair attended the Las Vegas event.

In the meantime, the real estate guru, who is married to Romain Bonnet, was excited to be at the event in Las Vegas with her man. "We're super excited. We are connecting with everyone! We're massive fans of F1 and T-Mobile, and we're happy to be part of the team."

image of Mary and Romain Bonnet were seen at T-Mobile’s live event celebrating the latest move from the Un-carrier, Switching Made Easy, to kick off the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.
Source: Brian Friedman/AP Content Services for T-Mobile

Mary and Romain Bonnet were seen at T-Mobile’s live event celebrating the latest move from the Un-carrier, Switching Made Easy, to kick off the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

T‑Mobile transforms switching and puts customers in the driver’s seat with their new 15-minute experience. Switch to the Un-carrier in minutes, all on the T-Life app, with new AI-powered plan matching, the freedom to get a new phone later and same-day device delivery via DoorDash.

At the event, CEO Srini Gopalan and President of Marketing, Strategy and Products, Mike Katz, unveiled the latest move from the Un-carrier, Switching Made Easy. It’s a major upgrade to the switching experience that makes it faster, smarter and hassle-free — all in just 15 minutes with the T-Life (https://www.t-mobile.com/apps) app.

Starting December 1, customers can switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes with the T-Life app.

