'Selling Sunset' Drama: Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan's Feud Explained After the Show's Explosive Season 9 Reunion

Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan Were BFFs

Source: MEGA Chrishell Stause said her friendship with Emma Hernan was 'worse' than before.

Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan are on the outs. The former besties formed a friendship when Hernan joined Selling Sunset Season 4. In an interview with Women's Health, Hernan confirmed she and Stause "really, really bonded." "I trust Chrishell with my whole heart and tell her things about my life that you would only share with family," she continued. She also told another news outlet she was closest with Stause and Mary Bonnet, adding, "But that's nothing against anyone else. I just happened to know them prior to even getting super involved in real estate."

Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan's Friendship Began to Fray in 2024

Source: MEGA Chrishell Stause said she did not like Blake Davis.

Hernan was first spotted with a mystery man, later identified as real estate agent and developer Blake Davis, during an outing in Los Angeles in July 2024. Davis confirmed they began dating in December 2023. However, Stause admitted she was not a fan of her then-best friend's boyfriend. "A scene where Emma introduced us to who she actually WAS dating. This was pretty funny bc I didn't like him. So maybe it's for the best 😆😅," she shared in an Instagram post.

Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan Attended a Beyoncé Concert Together

Source: MEGA Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan made one last public appearance together amid the feud.

Feud rumors started circulating after Stause and Hernan attended Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour in May.

Chrishell Stause Finally Confirmed Feud Rumors Amid Emma Hernan's Romance With Blake Davis

Source: MEGA Emma Hernan has been dating Blake Davis on and off for more than a year.

Following their final public appearance together, a fan asked Stause, "Whats happening with you and emma? hot topic on reddit." She then confirmed their feud, replying, "Ask her about her MAGA bf who told me pronouns are dumb and that he likes to use the N word. I just can't with that. Too old to allow that in. But love her from afar."

'Selling Sunset' Season 9 Highlighted Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan's Falling Out

Source: MEGA 'Selling Sunset' Season 9 premiered on October 29.

Selling Sunset Season 9 focused on Stause and Hernan's bad blood, including the latter's refusal to tell her ex-BFF if she and Davis get engaged. "She f------ hates him," said Hernan.

Chrishell Stause Commented on Where Their Friendship Stands Now

Source: MEGA The reunion aired on November 5.

In an interview with Variety, the All My Children alum spoke about Davis and the "many red flags" she noticed when she met him. "I found real things to be dangerous with his personality," she said. "He recently posted about how he was going to sue my d--- off. This isn't a normal person. Anybody who meets this man is not going to want their friend to date him. Of course, he wasn't like that on camera. He acted one way to me. Then, he came on camera and flipped the script." She added, "He just would say these extremely problematic things. I have a deep core issue with people who think that way, so it was upsetting. Even though he was being nice, he compared people being nonbinary to mental illness. That's my partner, whom I love dearly." According to Stause, Hernan "made it very clear what her morals are, and [they] do not align."

Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan's Drama Intensified During Season 9 Reunion

Source: MEGA Chrishell Stause announced her exit after the 'Selling Sunset' Season 9 reunion.