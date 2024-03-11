Emma Stone, Ariana Grande and More Stun at 2024 Oscars: Photos
The stars were out in full force for Hollywood's biggest night!
Celebrities stunned while walking the red carpet at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., before the big winners of the night were announced.
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, led by Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, was the most-nominated film of the year, with 13 total nominations in major categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and more. Other nominated films include Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, Barbie and more.
The lengthy awards show also featured musical performances from Ryan Gosling, Billie Eilish and Becky G.
Scroll through the gallery to see the most stunning looks from the 2024 Oscars.
Vanessa Hudgens made the biggest entrance of the night in a black bodycon dress as she showed off her baby bump.
Anatomy of a Fall star Sandra Hüller, who is nominated tonight for Best Actress for her role in the flick, wore a stunning black velvet dress.
Julianne Hough rocked a clean and slick look in a white Alexandre Vauthier couture look, which was actually a jumpsuit.
Eva Longoria glowed as she posed for photographers in a black Tamara Ralph dress with a dramatic neckline.
Jamie Lee Curtis looked as chic as ever in a long black gown as she made her way down the red carpet.
Florence Pugh shimmered in a silver number from Del Core’s Spring/Summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection.
Olivia Munn turned heads in a silver chrome gown for Hollywood's biggest night.
Regina King looked incredible in a burnt orange dress while walking the red carpet.
Mario Lopez looked dapper in a classic tux and bow-tie combo.
Jennifer Lawrence opted for a polka dot gown and a simple diamond necklace for the grand event.
Zendaya pulled out all of the stops in an asymmetrical Armani Privé gown.
Emma Stone blew everyone away in her embossed Louis Vuitton frock that came equipped with a corset that unfolds into a dramatic peplum skirt.
Wicked star Ariana Grande got the internet into a tizzy over her baby pink to present the statuettes for Best Original Song and Best Original Score alongside her costar Cynthia Erivo.
Billie Eilish took her individualism to a whole new level with a structured Chanel look before she took to the stage to sing “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie. The pop star later went on to win the award for Best Original Song.
Melissa McCarthy wore a dramatic red and pink gown as she floated down the red carpet at the swanky awards show.
Moments before his big Oscar win, Robert Downey Jr., gave his wife, Susan Downey, a sweet smooch.