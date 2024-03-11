Emma Stone, Ariana Grande and More Stun at 2024 Oscars: Photos

The stars were out in full force for Hollywood's biggest night!

Celebrities stunned while walking the red carpet at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., before the big winners of the night were announced.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, led by Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, was the most-nominated film of the year, with 13 total nominations in major categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and more. Other nominated films include Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, Barbie and more.

The lengthy awards show also featured musical performances from Ryan Gosling, Billie Eilish and Becky G.