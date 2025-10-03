or
Emma Stone's 'Scary' New Look Is a Result of an Eyelid and Face Lift, Plastic Surgeon Claims

Source: MEGA

Emma Stone allegedly had a series of cosmetic procedures performed on her face ahead of Paris Fashion Week.

Oct. 3 2025, Published 3:51 p.m. ET

Emma Stone appears to have gone under the needle.

According to plastic surgeon Dr. Sean McNally, the actress, 36, received an eyelid lift and filler to make herself look younger.

Stone debuted her new look at the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week on September 30.

Source: @usaemilystonek/Instagram

Emma Stone's face looked visibly smoother and lifted at the Louis Vuitton runway.

Image of Emma Stone reportedly got a face and eyelid lift.
Source: MEGA

Emma Stone reportedly got a face and eyelid lift.

“Due to the decrease in excess skin in the upper eyelids, it appears that she had an upper blepharoplasty (eyelid lift),” Dr. McNally speculated. “With this, the tail of her eyebrows is a touch higher, which can be achieved with a brow pexy through that blepharoplasty incision.”

The surgeon does not think she received a brow lift, since her hairline does not look shifted, but it’s possible she had work done lower down on her face.

“Her cheeks look lifted and her nasolabial folds look softened without appearing fuller, so I don’t think it’s filler or fat grafting to the cheeks, which is very common,” Dr. McNally suspected. “I think she had a midface lift, which can be achieved through an incision from inside of the lower eyelid, which, based, on her age and photos, she was a good candidate for.”

Image of Fans suspected Emma Stone got plastic surgery.
Source: MEGA

Fans suspected Emma Stone got plastic surgery.

Fans took to social media to express their surprise over Stone’s plastic surgery.

“This is genuinely so scary and dystopian,” said one TikTok user, while another quipped, “So young to have had a facelift ….. this is scary.”

Several comments pressed the La La Land star to own her recent work instead of leading them to guess.

“I’m not even annoyed that they all keep messing with their faces I get annoyed that they lie about it all the time,” one person said.

Image of Emma Stone showed off her new complexion at Paris Fashion Week.
Source: MEGA

Emma Stone showed off her new complexion at Paris Fashion Week.

Stone’s plastic surgery buzz comes approximately a month after she got roasted for comparing her new film Bugonia to the Luigi Mangione case. In the fictional drama, she portrays a healthcare executive who gets abducted by an employee.

“What's really crazy, after we had shot the film – I live in New York – we heard someone was shot up the street. It was a healthcare CEO. You know, because Luigi. You guys heard about this?" she said during a Q&A at the Telluride Film Festival on August 30.

She continued, “It was wild, because we had all just been in a basement [filming] together, talking about these issues and the bigger meaning of everything. It keeps hitting you that the world is so deeply fraught and terrifying in so many ways."

Image of Emma Stone stars in 'Bugonia.'
Source: MEGA

Emma Stone stars in 'Bugonia.'

Mangione pleaded not guilty to murdering United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Stone’s parallel to real-life events led fans to label her “out of touch.”

"Wow, she's ignorant,” one X user wrote.

"Emma Stone assumes Americans are stupid and do not hear or read the news,” another alleged. “-0- respect for her. Will not support her projects.”

