UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Shot Dead in 'Targeted Attack' Outside Hilton Hotel in New York City

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch revealed that the attacker specifically targeted Thompson.

Despite numerous pedestrians passing by, the gunman waited for his intended victim, firing as soon as Thompson approached the hotel.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny said, "The shooter steps onto the sidewalk from behind the car, he ignores numerous other pedestrians, approaches the victim from behind and shoots him in the back. The shooter then walks toward the victim and continues to shoot."

Despite several attempts by first responders to resuscitate him with CPR, he was pronounced dead at Roosevelt Hospital at 7:12 a.m.