Emma Watson's Paparazzi Story Steals the Show at Prince William's Wildlife Forum
June 23 2026, Updated 10:54 a.m. ET
Emma Watson infused a dose of humor into a serious discussion when she recounted a memorable encounter with paparazzi during a wildlife mix-up. The moment came while she appeared alongside Prince William and Benedict Cumberbatch at The Royal Foundation's United for Wildlife business forum during London Climate Action Week.
The Renais co-founder reminisced about a humorous incident from her Harry Potter days. She initially thought a group of photographers was there to snap her picture, only to realize they were actually focused on capturing the beauty of nature.
While speaking at the event, Watson reminisced about the early days of her career, noting that she has finally achieved fame. She described looking out from her living room and seeing "all these men outside with very long lenses."
That day, she recalled saying to herself, "I thought, Today's the day. It's happened, oh my goodness."
Watson joked that she believed photographers had finally come to capture her every move, only to discover they were actually trying to spot a rare red kite bird near her backyard.
"So, [someone] went outside to address them and their long lenses and I snuck out to go another way, and it turned out that the men with the long lenses were actually not there for me, at all," she said.
The star elaborated on the situation, explaining, "They were actually there for a very rare bird known as a red kite. They were trying to essentially break into my garden because they thought one of these red kites was hiding in our backyard."
Her story drew laughter from the audience, serving as a playful reminder of how easily perceptions can be mistaken.
Emma Watson Highlights the Power of Storytelling
The Perks of Being a Wallflower star attended The Royal Foundation's United for Wildlife business forum alongside the Prince of Wales and the Sherlock actor during London Climate Action Week.
As noted on United for Wildlife's official Instagram page, the event was described as "a conversation about the natural world and our shared responsibility to protect it."
Hosted by June Sarpong, the forum brought together leaders and advocates to discuss the importance of protecting nature and of encouraging businesses to assume greater environmental responsibilities.
While on stage, Watson emphasized the crucial role of storytelling in driving significant change. She remarked, "Storytelling is really powerful, and the story that you tell as a brand, and the transparency you have and the way that you talk around these issues, it matters."
The activist added, "It matters to young people."
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Prince William and Emma Watson Joined Forces for Environmental Initiatives
Watson's appearance at the forum underscored her longstanding commitment to environmental causes. The actress has previously backed Prince William's Earthshot Prize, during which she presented the Fix Our Climate award at the initiative's first ceremony in London in 2021. The Earthshot Prize honors innovators who are developing solutions to some of the world's most urgent environmental problems. As stated by the initiative, winners in five categories are awarded $1.4 million to help expand their projects. The prize is designed to last for a decade and recognizes individuals and organizations that are transforming ambitious ideas into actionable solutions for the planet.
Emma Watson's Advocacy Reaches Beyond Environmental Concerns
The actress has supported various causes throughout her career, including environmental issues. She has also emerged as a leading advocate for gender equality.
In 2014, she took on the role of UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and helped launch the HeForShe campaign, which motivates men to take an active stand for gender equality.
In 2019, Watson collaborated with Time's Up to establish a legal advice hotline aimed at assisting women in the United Kingdom who are facing workplace sexual harassment.