EXCLUSIVE OK! Reveals King Charles' Blueprint for Bringing Warring Brothers Harry and William Back Together Before He Dies Source: MEGA King Charles reportedly has a plan to bring Princes Harry and William together before he dies. Aaron Tinney June 21 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA King Charles is battling cancer.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry is estranged from his family.

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A source familiar with the King's thinking told OK!: "Charles has reached a point where he views the estrangement between William and Harry not simply as a family disagreement but as a source of genuine personal sadness. He is acutely conscious of how many years have already slipped by without any meaningful reconciliation and worries that the longer the silence continues, the more entrenched the hurt and resentment become on both sides. There is a real sense of urgency behind his desire to bring them together. He understands that neither man is likely to forget the grievances of the past overnight, but he firmly believes there is still an opportunity to prevent the relationship from becoming permanently fractured. In his view, the family has already lost too much time to misunderstandings, anger and distance, and he remains hopeful that some form of healing can still take place if the right circumstances are created." Another insider said: "Charles has become increasingly reflective in recent years, and one of the things that troubles him most is the realization that family disputes can consume years that can never be recovered. He looks at the situation between William and Harry and sees two brothers who have spent a significant part of their adult lives drifting further apart, when he would much rather see them finding a way back towards one another. He isn't naïve about the depth of the wounds that exist between them, nor does he expect decades of complicated emotions to disappear overnight. But he believes there is immense value in simply rebuilding a degree of understanding and respect. From his perspective, continuing the stalemate benefits nobody. There is a feeling that too many important family moments have already been overshadowed by the estrangement, and he is determined to encourage a more positive path forward while there is still an opportunity to do so."

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At the center of Charles' plan is Rycroft, who has quickly gained the trust of senior palace figures thanks to his diplomatic experience and reputation for handling delicate situations. A palace source said: "Theo has earned a reputation inside royal circles as someone who excels in situations where emotions are running high and relationships have become strained. He isn't the kind of person who seeks attention or dramatic breakthroughs. Instead, his strength lies in quietly building trust, encouraging dialogue and creating an environment where difficult conversations can take place without immediately descending into confrontation. There is a belief among those who know him that the prolonged lack of communication between William and Harry has only allowed misunderstandings and resentment to deepen. Theo's view is that nothing meaningful can be achieved while both sides remain entrenched in silence. He sees re-establishing even the most basic level of direct contact as the crucial first step because, until that happens, the chances of repairing the relationship remain extremely limited."

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry is bringing his family to the U.K. this summer.

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Insiders tell us Rycroft hopes Harry's expected visit to Britain later this summer for discussions connected to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham could provide an opportunity to begin rebuilding bridges. A royal insider said: "The strategy being discussed is deliberately cautious and realistic. Those involved understand that attempting to bring William and Harry together immediately could risk reopening old wounds before any meaningful groundwork has been laid. The feeling is that the priority should be strengthening the relationship between Charles and Harry first, allowing father and son the opportunity to spend time together away from public attention and without the pressure of broader family dynamics. If that process proves positive and trust begins to rebuild, only then would there be serious consideration given to widening the conversation. Nobody is under any illusion that a single meeting is suddenly going to erase years of hurt, disappointment and misunderstanding. The hope is far more modest than that. It's about creating small opportunities for communication and gradually rebuilding confidence. There is a growing belief that reconciliation, if it happens at all, will be achieved through a series of careful steps rather than one dramatic breakthrough."

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