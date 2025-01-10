French President Emmanuel Macron Says His Wife Does Not 'Owe' Candace Owens 'Proof' She Is and 'Always Has Been a Woman' in Stern Legal Letter
Right-wing political commentator Candace Owens responded to a firmly-worded legal letter written to her by Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron after she publicly discussed the highly controversial theory that the French president's wife was not a woman.
On a recent installment of her YouTube show, Owens called the letter slamming her claims "insane."
"You see, Mr. Macron — both Misters — in my world, I bank on the people," the conservative media personality said, appearing to refer to Brigitte as a man. "I always bank on the regular people. You have no idea the army of people we can unleash."
Owens claimed the Macrons "strenuously" did not want her to detail the contents of the letter, but insisted they had "no legal right" to tell her not to share it with the public.
In one excerpt of the letter, it stated: "Mrs. Macron does not owe you proof that she is and always has been a woman… It is none of your business."
However, Owens took issue with the time it took for the French politician to address the offensive speculations.
"This has been going on for approximately ten years. If I’m the president and I’m dealing with a ten-year issue of people saying my wife has a p----… I sure as h--- am not paying lawyers overseas to send legal threats and legal letters that say, ‘I’m not going to answer your question,'" she said.
The Macrons also wrote: "What should be enough evidence to disprove these falsehoods is that Mrs. Macron has denied them."
Owens responded, "Okay, so that’s how it works now in the court of law. If I say no, absence of any proof, you have to accept the truth… Nobody lies in politics… It’s basically, 'trust me, bro.'"
Owens further claimed she suspected the Macrons found out "we are a couple of weeks away from releasing an explosive report" on Brigitte and sent the letter because they are worried the report will "go global."
She concluded by saying now that there is a "direct line of communication" between herself and the couple, she plans to send them "pointed questions."
This is not the first time the Macrons have taken legal action against the gossip regarding Brigitte's gender.
In September 2024, Brigitte was awarded financial damages — nearly $9,000 USD — for slander after two women, Amandine Roy and Natacha Rey, spread the rumors that Brigitte was actually her brother Jean-Michael, who allegedly assumed a new identity. Financial damages were also awarded to Jean-Michael in the ruling.
"The prejudice is massive, it exploded everywhere," Brigitte's attorney Jean Ennochi said following the court decision. "It's not a victory, it's a normal application of the law."