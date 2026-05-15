or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > celeb health
OK LogoHEALTH

Emotional Jackie Tohn Admits Her 'Heart Is Pounding' as She Reveals She Underwent a Double Mastectomy

Photo of Jackie Tohn
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jackie Tohn tensed up as she broke down her major medical scare.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 15 2026, Updated 2:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jackie Tohn got vulnerable as she opened up about her preventative cancer treatment on live TV.

During the Friday, May 15, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the Nobody Wants This star, 45, revealed she underwent a double mastectomy in December 2025 after learning she had an 85 percent chance of being diagnosed with b----- cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jackie Tohn guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

“Jackie is here to open up about a recent health scare and to open up about what she’s going through the past year to help raise awareness,” host Sheinelle Jones introduced the actress.

“My heart just started pounding when you said that,” Tohn admitted. “Okay, I got this.”

“You’ve got all the things. You’re going to be alright,” Jones reassured her.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did Jackie Tohn Decide to Get a Double Mastectomy?

Image of Jackie Tohn learned she had an 85 percent chance of developing cancer.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jackie Tohn learned she had an 85 percent chance of developing cancer.

In January 2025, Tohn’s dad found lumps under his arms, and upon going to the doctor, he learned he had metastatic carcinomas. After they failed to find out where the primary cancer in his body was located, he was given a panel of hereditary genetic testing. He turned out to be BRCA1 positive, which inspired Tohn to get tested herself.

“When I was in the doctor’s office, she was like, ‘You have a 50 percent chance of having it. Let’s see what happens.’ I just went for a routine mammogram and mentioned it when I was there: ‘Oh, my dad has the BRCA1,’” she explained. “Their energy changes a bit, and they’re like, ‘Oh, maybe don’t leave today without being tested.’ You’re like, ‘Oh, this is serious, okay.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Jackie Did BRCA1 Testing

MORE ON:
celeb health

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Jackie Tohn underwent a preventative double mastectomy last December.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jackie Tohn underwent a preventative double mastectomy last December.

The TV star got tested in June 2025 after she wrapped filming Season 2 of Nobody Wants This and found out she was also BRCA1 positive. She met with a genetic counselor, who then informed her she had an 85 percent chance of being diagnosed with b----- cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jackie Tohn has the BRCA1 gene.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jackie Tohn has the BRCA1 gene.

“What’s crazy is when you get a diagnosis like this, you don’t know your options. It’s like someone giving you a single nail and being like, ‘Build the house. There’s a field,’” Tohn expressed. “Like, huh? I said, ‘Okay, let me put on my big girl pants, and I’m just doing this.’ I had to find a whole medical team, and I love who I landed on.”

On December 1, 2025, she underwent a preventative double mastectomy.

“You did what you needed to do,” co-host Jenna Bush Hager praised her.

Article continues below advertisement

Jackie Tohn Admits She's 'Encyclopedic' About Cancer Now

Image of Jackie Tohn's father inspired her to get genetically tested.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jackie Tohn's father inspired her to get genetically tested.

Tohn urged people to do their research on whether genetic testing is right for them.

“If your father didn’t mention it or didn’t know, you wouldn’t know,” Jones pointed out.

“So many hundreds of things had to happen to line it up for me exactly to have this information, but they say that the three things you should look out for are rare, young and multiple,” explained Tohn, who noted her father’s b----- cancer was “rare.”

She added, “I am now, unfortunately, encyclopedic on a topic I wish I never had to learn about, but we’re out here.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.