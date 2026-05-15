Emotional Jackie Tohn Admits Her 'Heart Is Pounding' as She Reveals She Underwent a Double Mastectomy

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Jackie Tohn got vulnerable as she opened up about her preventative cancer treatment on live TV. During the Friday, May 15, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the Nobody Wants This star, 45, revealed she underwent a double mastectomy in December 2025 after learning she had an 85 percent chance of being diagnosed with b----- cancer.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jackie Tohn guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

“Jackie is here to open up about a recent health scare and to open up about what she’s going through the past year to help raise awareness,” host Sheinelle Jones introduced the actress. “My heart just started pounding when you said that,” Tohn admitted. “Okay, I got this.” “You’ve got all the things. You’re going to be alright,” Jones reassured her.

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Why Did Jackie Tohn Decide to Get a Double Mastectomy?

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jackie Tohn learned she had an 85 percent chance of developing cancer.

In January 2025, Tohn’s dad found lumps under his arms, and upon going to the doctor, he learned he had metastatic carcinomas. After they failed to find out where the primary cancer in his body was located, he was given a panel of hereditary genetic testing. He turned out to be BRCA1 positive, which inspired Tohn to get tested herself. “When I was in the doctor’s office, she was like, ‘You have a 50 percent chance of having it. Let’s see what happens.’ I just went for a routine mammogram and mentioned it when I was there: ‘Oh, my dad has the BRCA1,’” she explained. “Their energy changes a bit, and they’re like, ‘Oh, maybe don’t leave today without being tested.’ You’re like, ‘Oh, this is serious, okay.’”

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Jackie Did BRCA1 Testing

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jackie Tohn underwent a preventative double mastectomy last December.

The TV star got tested in June 2025 after she wrapped filming Season 2 of Nobody Wants This and found out she was also BRCA1 positive. She met with a genetic counselor, who then informed her she had an 85 percent chance of being diagnosed with b----- cancer.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jackie Tohn has the BRCA1 gene.

“What’s crazy is when you get a diagnosis like this, you don’t know your options. It’s like someone giving you a single nail and being like, ‘Build the house. There’s a field,’” Tohn expressed. “Like, huh? I said, ‘Okay, let me put on my big girl pants, and I’m just doing this.’ I had to find a whole medical team, and I love who I landed on.” On December 1, 2025, she underwent a preventative double mastectomy. “You did what you needed to do,” co-host Jenna Bush Hager praised her.

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Jackie Tohn Admits She's 'Encyclopedic' About Cancer Now

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jackie Tohn's father inspired her to get genetically tested.