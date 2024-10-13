Everything to Know About Netflix's Hit Series 'Nobody Wants This'

Speaking with The Wrap, Foster revealed she intentionally ended the first 10 episodes of Nobody Wants This "romantically" as she wanted it to feel "crushable."

"I'm not trying to make some artistic choice that strips the audience of the happy ending that they want. But you also don't want to clean it up too much where there's nowhere to go," she said.

Foster then expressed that she "would love to do a Season 2" since Bell and Brody also are ready to return.

She continued, "There's so much more story to tell so if people like the show, then I would be really excited to keep telling it."

It was later revealed the show was renewed for Season 2.