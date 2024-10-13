Everything to Know About Netflix's Hit Series 'Nobody Wants This'
Was Netflix's 'Nobody Wants This' Inspired by a True Story?
Netflix's rom-com series Nobody Wants This was inspired by creator and producer Erin Foster's real-life love story. She developed the concept in 2019 when she was converting to Judaism after meeting her now-husband, Simon Tikham, at a Los Angeles gym in 2018.
Although Foster based it on their story, Tikham is not a rabbi. However, the showrunner used him as her inspiration to create Noah, who she wanted to be "emotionally available, chivalrous, old-fashioned ... but also really funny and confident."
When Was 'Nobody Wants This' Released on Netflix?
Nobody Wants This was added to Netflix's catalog on September 26, and it immediately dominated the charts at No. 2 with 10.3 million views.
In its second week, the rom-com series reached a whopping 15.9 million views.
What to Know About the 'Nobody Wants This' Plot
The 10-episode series explores the story of rabbi Noah (Adam Brody) and podcaster Joanne (Kristen Bell).
The synopsis on YouTube reads, "Will they? Won't they? Should they? An agnostic podcast host and an unconventional rabbi on the rebound walk into a party. When they walk out — together — the unlikely pair, Joanne (Bell) and Noah (Brody), can tell there is something between them. But also potentially between them, with their differing outlooks on life, all of the modern obstacles to love, and their sometimes well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families — including her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe) and his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons). From creator Erin Foster, Nobody Wants This debuts September 26, only on Netflix."
Who Starred in 'Nobody Wants This'?
In addition to the four main characters, Nobody Wants This also presented a slew of recurring characters in the series, such as Stephanie Faracy, Jackie Tohn, Paul Ben-Victor, Emily Arlook, Tovah Feldshuh, Stephen Tobolowsky, Sherry Cola and Shiloh Bearman.
Meanwhile, D'Arcy Carden, Leslie Grossman, Ryan Hansen and Michael Hitchcock guest-starred in the show.
Will There Be 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2?
Speaking with The Wrap, Foster revealed she intentionally ended the first 10 episodes of Nobody Wants This "romantically" as she wanted it to feel "crushable."
"I'm not trying to make some artistic choice that strips the audience of the happy ending that they want. But you also don't want to clean it up too much where there's nowhere to go," she said.
Foster then expressed that she "would love to do a Season 2" since Bell and Brody also are ready to return.
She continued, "There's so much more story to tell so if people like the show, then I would be really excited to keep telling it."
It was later revealed the show was renewed for Season 2.
David Foster Reacted to the Success of the Show
David Foster gushed about daughters Erin and Sara Foster, who executive produced Nobody Wants This, following the series' success.
"As a father, it's amazing, like she knows what that feeling is like, the feeling that I've been fortunate to have," David told E! News at the Carousel of Hope Ball on October 5. "I mean, they've had success, obviously, and they've done so well, but this is kind of next level."