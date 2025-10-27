Will There Be 'Nobody Wants This' Season 3? What to Know So Far After the Season 2 Finale

Article continues below advertisement

How Did 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 End?

Source: ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 premiered on October 23.

Everybody wants more of Nobody Wants This. After a long wait, Netflix dropped the highly anticipated Season 2 of Nobody Wants This on October 23. In the final scenes of the 10-episode season, viewers learned who finally converted to Judaism and the status of Joanne and Noah's relationship. "We wanted to end on romance, not religion," series creator Erin Foster told Netflix's Tudum. "The romance is him saying, 'I don't care what you are, I'm choosing you.' We don't really need to hear her saying, 'Oh, my God, you're not going to believe this. I've been Jewish this entire time,' because we know that's about to happen." The finale also shared glimpses of what's next for Morgan and Dr. Andy, as well as Sasha and Esther's marriage.

Has 'Nobody Wants This' Been Renewed for Season 3?

Source: ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX 'Nobody Wants This' was first released in September 2024.

As of press time, Netflix has not yet greenlit a third season for Nobody Wants This. But fans don't need to worry, as the lead star shared an update about the series. "The writer's room is working right now," Kristen Bell told an outlet. "You never know if you're gonna be able to shoot because that's way above our pay grade, and they decide what shows are gonna be shot. But the writer's room is writing it right now. That we know."

What Could Happen in 'Nobody Wants This' Season 3?

Source: ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX Creator Erin Foster confirmed her personal experiences and relationship with her husband inspired key moments on 'Nobody Wants This.'

Following the Nobody Wants This Season 2 finale, several cast members shared what they would like to see next for their characters. Adam Brody said he would like his hot rabbi character and Joanne to take their relationship to the next level. "I think if he could hit the gas, the pedal in another area, that would be nice," he told Parade. Meanwhile, Justine Lupe shared she would like to see her character grow further following a breakup. "I'm excited to see her dive into being an independent woman in the world and seeing what she runs into because she's gonna be chaotic no matter what," she expressed in an interview with Today.

Who Is Expected to Return for 'Nobody Wants This' Season 3?

Source: ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX Kristen Bell and Adam Brody lead the cast of 'Nobody Wants This.'

Once confirmed, viewers can expect to see familiar faces return for a new season, including Bell, Brody and Lupe. The cast of Nobody Wants This Season 3 could also include Paul Ben-Victor, D'Arcy Carden, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Faracy, Tovah Feldshuh, Miles Fowler, Michael Hitchcock, Alex Karpovsky, Leighton Meester, Arian Moayed, Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn.

When Could 'Nobody Wants This' Season 3 Be Released?

Source: ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX 'Nobody Wants This' now has 20 episodes.