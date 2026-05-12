Emotional Mark Consuelos Details 'Brutal 5-Month Saga' Leading Up to His Father's Death: 'I Knew It Was Happening'

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Mark Consuelos is missing his father, Saul Consuelos, in the weeks after the patriarch's death. The Live With Kelly and Mark co-host reflected on the grief he's felt following his dad's March 23 death during a guest appearance on the Tuesday, May 12, episode of the "I've Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario" podcast. "You know, I lost my father five weeks ago," Mark noted to host Tommy DiDario during the interview, which was taped on Friday, May 1. "And it was kind of a brutal five-month saga leading up to him passing. I knew it was happening. We all knew, this is going to happen."

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Source: @kellyripa/Instagram 'I miss my dad,' Mark Consuelos confessed.

The Riverdale actor said he prayed for his dad to have a "merciful exit" and felt grateful "it happened that way — very quickly and painlessly." Remembering Saul, Mark expressed: "My father’s a mythical character to me. He’s, like, the best man I’ve ever met. Everything good that I’ve kind of glommed onto of how I carry myself comes from him." Leaning into the podcast's theme of guests being encouraged to share something they've never said before, Mark continued, "I guess what I haven’t said is, I miss my dad. I’ve never said that. I’ve never said, ‘I miss my dad.’ Because he’s always been in my life. He’s always been available to me."

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Source: I've Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario/YouTube Mark Consuelos appeared on the Tuesday, May 12, episode of the 'I've Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario' podcast.

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Broadway Has Forced Actor to 'Compartmentalize' His Grief

Source: I've Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario/YouTube Mark Consuelos announced his father's passing on 'Live With Kelly and Mark.'

The heartbroken actor revealed he was in tech rehearsals for his Broadway debut in Fallen Angels when his dad died, forcing him to "compartmentalize" his grief. "It was a welcomed distraction because I had to do this," he admitted of the production. Despite the distractions, reality struck Mark during a recent memorial service for his father. "We just had a memorial for him this past Monday, where the family all got together," he recalled. “And the reality of him being gone hit, of him actually being gone.”

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'I'm Going to Miss My Dad'

Source: I've Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario/YouTube Mark Consuelos opened up about grief during a recent podcast appearance.

The Husband for Hire actor was overcome with emotion as he shared what he misses the most about his late father. “I am starting to…,” Mark began, pausing to take a deep breath. “I’m going to miss just giving him a hug and holding his hand and just laughing with him. That’s something I’ve never said in my life. I’m going to miss my dad.” While Saul is no longer here physically, Mark still feels his spirit every night when he steps on stage.

'I Think About Him Before I Go on Stage'

Source: MEGA Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa both shared touching tributes for his late father, Saul, on 'Live.'