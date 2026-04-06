Mark Consuelos Notices Odd Glitch as He Announces His Father Saul's Sad Death: 'That's Weird'

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Mark Consuelos returned to his award-winning talk show with heartbreaking news. On the Monday, April 6, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the Riverdale actor revealed that his father, Saul Consuelos, had died following a long illness — though the emotional announcement was briefly interrupted by an unexpected on-air moment. "We had two weeks off. It’s nice to be back," Mark began, as the ABC talk show returned to the studio after taking a brief hiatus for spring break, before revealing he and wife-turned-co-host Kelly Ripa had "some really, really bad news the first Monday" they were off from work.

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Source: Facebook Mark Consuelos' father, Saul, immigrated to the United States from Mexico 'in his early teens.'

"It was two weeks ago today, my father passed away after a long bout with — that’s weird — a long bout with an illness. He passed away peacefully," he continued, pausing to acknowledge an odd technical mishap as he spoke into his lavalier microphone. Despite the brief glitch he noticed mid-sentence, the actor went on to honor his late dad, calling him "such a fascinating man."

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Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa called her father-in-law, Saul Consuelos, 'the greatest man' she's 'ever known.'

Kelly also shared a touching tribute, reflecting on the decades she spent with her father-in-law. "Let me just say that we have been blessed. You have been blessed more because you knew him your whole life. I only got to know my father-in-law for 31 years, but they were the best 31 years of my life," the mom-of-three — who tied the knot with Mark in 1996 — expressed.

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'He Was the Greatest Person I've Ever Known'

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Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa got emotional while reflecting on the actor's late dad.

"I can honestly say I will miss him every day for the rest of my life, as I know you will, as our children will. He was the greatest person I’ve ever known and he really is so symbolic of everything you are," she sweetly stated. Mark comedically clarified his late dad is only symbolic of "all the good stuff," as Kelly agreed, adding, "Truly. every good thing you are." "It’s funny, I used to make a joke about my dad — if you asked him what time it was, he would tell you how to build a watch," the Husband for Hire star recalled. "There were a lot of lectures, a lot of lectures and I learned so much. If he was fixing something in the house, he’d make me watch and do it. And I didn’t know at the time why he was doing that. But now at the house, I’m able to do at least half of the stuff that he did. I learned the most by just watching him."

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Mark Consuelos Says Late Dad Was a 'Prime Example of What This Country Promises'

View this post on Instagram Source: @okmagazine/Instagram Mark Consuelos was interrupted by a technical mishap while announcing his dad's death on 'Live.'

Mark additionally reflected on his father's roots, revealing Saul "came here from Mexico in his early teens." "He immigrated here from Mexico. He served his country for 30 years. Ended up at Special Operations Command in Tampa. This young kid from Mexico just got his education from the navy. Was always going to school. Was brilliant. Got his Masters while I was a kid," the Scream 7 actor explained. "He loved his country so much. If you’re going to put a face to an immigrant, he would be the prime example of what this country promises people," Mark declared.

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Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's Kids Struggling to Cope With Granddad's Death

Source: @kellyripa/Instagram Kelly Ripa said her and Mark Consuelos' kids are taking the loss of their grandfather particularly hard.