Kelly Ripa Jokes Mark Consuelos Might 'Get Lucky' as She Praises Husband's 'Thrilling' Performance on Broadway: 'You Knocked My Socks Off'

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Kelly Ripa was reminded of all the reasons she's attracted to Mark Consuelos after watching him on Broadway for the first time. On Tuesday, April 7, Ripa finally got to see her husband of nearly 30 years star in the Roundabout Theatre Company's revival of Noël Coward's Fallen Angels on Broadway — and admitted she may have wanted to sleep with him after the curtains closed. Ripa reflected on her experience at the "thrilling" play during the Wednesday morning, April 8, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, as she teased Consuelos may have gotten "lucky" in the bedroom if they didn't have to film back-to-back broadcasts.

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'I Forget How Unbelievably Funny You Are'

Source: ABC Kelly Ripa may have wanted to rip Mark Consuelos' clothes off when the curtains closed after his performance on Broadway.

"I forget how unbelievably funny you are," Ripa gushed of Consuelos — who stars alongside Oscar nominee Rose Byrne and Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara in the comedic show. "You are amazing. You knocked my socks off." "If you didn't have two shows today, you may have gotten lucky," the mom-of-three playfully joked, seemingly referencing past discussions on the ABC talk show about Consuelos' preferred desire for morning lovemaking.

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Kelly Ripa Praises Mark Consuelos' 'Unbearably Funny' Costars

Source: @roundaboutnyc/Instagram Kelly Ripa said Mark Consuelos was 'amazing' in the Broadway comedy 'Fallen Angels.'

"You did not lie to me when you said, 'You'll love it.' It's my cup of tea," Ripa reflected of Consuelos' Broadway debut in Fallen Angels — which tells a story of two upper-class wives debriefing on their former affairs while their husbands are away, when suddenly their shared ex-lover returns to disrupt their happily married lives. The Hope & Faith star continued: "It's just laughter from the moment you are taken back in time. The set is so glamorous, the costuming is perfect. Kelli O'Hara and Rose Byrne are so unbearably funny. They are geniuses. Their talent is so extraordinary."

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Source: ABC Kelly Ripa said she 'laughed for 90 minutes' while watching Mark Consuelos on Broadway.

Ripa also gave flowers to Tracee Chimo, calling her a "revelation." "I laughed for 90 minutes," she revealed. Providing backstory to Consuelos' Broadway debut, Ripa explained how the play's 12-time Tony nominee director Scott Ellis reached out to her about the part more than two decades after working together on the set of ABC's sitcom Hope & Faith.

'Do You Have Mark's Cell Phone?'

Source: MEGA Mark Consuelos landed a role in 'Fallen Angels' after the play's director called his wife, Kelly Ripa.