Emotional Prince Harry Blasts U.K. Press for Making Meghan Markle's Life 'Absolute Misery' During Trial Testimony
Jan. 21 2026, Published 5:02 p.m. ET
Prince Harry doubled down on wife Meghan Markle's past claims that she endured daily struggles while living in England.
The Duke of Sussex's comments came on Wednesday, January 21, as himself, Elton John and others continue to testify against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), claiming they obtained and published private information unlawfully.
'They Made My Wife's Life's an Absolute Misery'
While at High Court, his lawyer, David Sherborne, asked Harry how the legal proceedings have made him feel.
"It’s fundamentally wrong to put us through this again when all we wanted was an apology and accountability. It’s a horrible experience," he spilled, according to a news outlet. "They continue to come after me. They have made my wife’s life an absolute misery, my Lord."
The outlet claimed he was teary-eyed and sniffled when he left the courtroom.
During another part of his testimony, the Spare author called the situation a "recurring traumatic experience" and a "repeat of the past."
"I have never believed that my life is open season to be commercialized by these people," he noted, adding the "claim that I don't have any rights to any privacy is disgusting."
Harry went back to his home country solo, with Meghan and their two kids staying in California.
- 'Harsh' Prince Harry Court Sketches Go Viral for Giving the Duke Hair After Baldness Jokes: 'The Artist Did Him Dirty'
- Prince Harry's Bald Head Mocked After Looking Fuller in Meghan Markle's Throwback Video: 'His Toupee Slipped Off in the Car'
- Prince Harry Smiles and Gives a Thumbs Up After Leaving High Court: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Harry's appearance in the U.K. has sparked headlines for numerous reasons, most notably due to reports that he won't see dad King Charles or estranged brother Prince William while in town.
In addition, social media users began poking fun at Harry's balding head when photos of him arriving to court spread, as he appeared to have much less hair now than he did in the PDA post his wife recently posted on Instagram just a few days prior.
"Umm did Harry leave his hair in Montecito? Because Meghan’s 'recent' video shows him with plenty of hair, but in the U.K. today he’s alarmingly bald… so either that clip is OLD or he forgot to carry his hair," one person commented.
"His toupee slipped off in the car?" asked a second individual.
Prince Harry's Courtroom Sketches Go Viral
His thinning mane was subjected to jokes again due to viral courtroom sketches, as people felt the artist went out of her way to highlight his bald spot.
"The artist did him dirty lol the bald crown," one social media user said, while another confessed, "That drawing of his hairline is criminal. I'd be suing the artist."