Emotional Prince Harry Blasts U.K. Press for Making Meghan Markle's Life 'Absolute Misery' During Trial Testimony

Prince Harry doubled down on wife Meghan Markle's past claims that she endured daily struggles while living in England. The Duke of Sussex's comments came on Wednesday, January 21, as himself, Elton John and others continue to testify against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), claiming they obtained and published private information unlawfully.

'They Made My Wife's Life's an Absolute Misery'

Source: mega In High Court, Prince Harry claimed Meghan Markle's life in the U.K. was 'absolute misery' due to the media.

While at High Court, his lawyer, David Sherborne, asked Harry how the legal proceedings have made him feel. "It’s fundamentally wrong to put us through this again when all we wanted was an apology and accountability. It’s a horrible experience," he spilled, according to a news outlet. "They continue to come after me. They have made my wife’s life an absolute misery, my Lord." The outlet claimed he was teary-eyed and sniffled when he left the courtroom.

Source: mega The Duke of Sussex called the trial a 'horrible experience.'

During another part of his testimony, the Spare author called the situation a "recurring traumatic experience" and a "repeat of the past." "I have never believed that my life is open season to be commercialized by these people," he noted, adding the "claim that I don't have any rights to any privacy is disgusting." Harry went back to his home country solo, with Meghan and their two kids staying in California.

Source: mega Meghan Markle stayed in California while Harry testified in the trial.

Harry's appearance in the U.K. has sparked headlines for numerous reasons, most notably due to reports that he won't see dad King Charles or estranged brother Prince William while in town. In addition, social media users began poking fun at Harry's balding head when photos of him arriving to court spread, as he appeared to have much less hair now than he did in the PDA post his wife recently posted on Instagram just a few days prior.

"Umm did Harry leave his hair in Montecito? Because Meghan’s 'recent' video shows him with plenty of hair, but in the U.K. today he’s alarmingly bald… so either that clip is OLD or he forgot to carry his hair," one person commented. "His toupee slipped off in the car?" asked a second individual.

Prince Harry's Courtroom Sketches Go Viral

Source: mega People made fun of Harry's visible bald spot in courtroom sketches.