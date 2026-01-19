or
Article continues below advertisement
Prince Harry's Bald Head Mocked After Looking Fuller in Meghan Markle's Throwback Video: 'His Toupee Slipped Off in the Car'

image of prince harry and split of harry and meghan
Source: MEGA/@meghan/Instagram

Prince Harry appeared in the U.K. on Monday, January 19, for a court appearance, where he looked like he was losing more of his hair.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 19 2026, Published 2:29 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry was in a very hairy situation during his recent visit to the United Kingdom.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, returned home on January 19 to appear in court for his legal action against the Associated Newspapers.

However, he was mocked for his balding head on his way to the courthouse just days after appearing in wife Meghan Markle's throwback snap.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Appeared in U.K. Court on Monday

Source: @XOQueenEsther/X

Fans made fun of Prince Harry's balding head.

Harry's famous orange hair seemed to be receding back; however, his beard still looked fuller and more intact than his fiery mop of curls.

Fans on social media couldn't bite their tongues and laughed at the royal's lack of tresses.

"Umm did Harry leave his hair in Montecito? Because Meghan’s 'recent' video shows him with plenty of hair, but in the U.K. today he’s alarmingly bald… so either that clip is OLD or he forgot to carry his hair," someone guffawed.

Article continues below advertisement

image of prince harry
Source: MEGA

The Duke of Sussex appeared in U.K. court on Monday, January 19.

"His toupee slipped off in the car?" another person quipped, to which one user responded: "Honestly, it looks like it did. One minute it’s 'full coverage,' next minute it’s scalp city. That hair situation is not staying consistent at all."

People then began comparing Harry's hair thinning to his brother Prince William's own bald head.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Once Joked About Prince William's Baldness

image of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle shared a #TBT post recently, where Prince Harry had a fuller head of hair.

"Honestly, if he hadn’t mocked William’s hair loss, most people wouldn’t even comment," someone else said. "‘Alarmingly bald’ I believe is what [harry] called his brother. What does he call his current state of hair loss?"

In the Invictus Games founder's 2023 memoir Spare, he made fun of William's baldness, calling the hair loss "alarming" and "more advanced than mine." Harry also joked that the Duke of Cambridge's resemblance to their late mother, Princess Diana, had "faded."

image of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry appears to be losing his hair more and more over the years.

On January 17, Meghan shared a throwback post as she tried to get in on the 2016 trend. Celebrities and fans alike have been sharing their old photos and videos from 10 years ago in an attempt to relieve the wild nostalgia of Brexit, YouTube makeup tutorials and Beyoncé's Lemonade.

The black-and-white clip showed Meghan and Harry, who left the royal family in 2020, dancing in a grassy field. Another photo in the post featured the duo hugging in a body of water during one of their first dates to Botswana.

In both snaps, Harry's hair seemed fuller and more thicker than today's appearance in the United Kingdom.

