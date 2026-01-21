'Harsh' Prince Harry Court Sketches Go Viral for Giving the Duke Hair After Baldness Jokes: 'The Artist Did Him Dirty'
Jan. 21 2026, Published 3:27 p.m. ET
Prince Harry's hair is being mocked once again — this time for having a head full of fiery red tresses.
The Duke of Sussex, 41, was teased earlier this week during his trial in the U.K. against the Associated Newspapers for his balding head.
However, new court sketches of the royal have emerged showing him having a thicker mane.
The Court Drawings Jokingly Show Harry With a Fuller Head of Hair
The drawings show the Spare author at the podium in court as he's speaking into a microphone. His beard and head are thickly filled with a yellow-reddish hue meant to represent his hair.
While most of his scalp is covered in orange pen strokes, certain spots remain uncolored, meant to show his thinning areas.
Fans combed through the sketches, joking about Harry's abundant amount of hair — and lack thereof.
"The artist did him dirty lol the bald crown," a user wrote on social media. "That drawing of his hairline is criminal. I'd be suing the artist," another guffawed.
"Harry is not aging well," someone else said. "There's too much hair there!"
Another person called the drawings "harsh," while a user joked that the "artist really wanted to highlight the Franciscan bald spot."
"Why does he look 20 years older. but his hair is perfect," one wondered. "Oh come now…you gave him too much hair in the front."
- Prince Harry's Bald Head Mocked After Looking Fuller in Meghan Markle's Throwback Video: 'His Toupee Slipped Off in the Car'
- Prince Harry Smiles and Gives a Thumbs Up After Leaving High Court: Photos
- Meghan Markle Desperate for Prince Harry to Finally Fix His Bald Spot as She Fears It Will Feel Like 'She Is Sleeping' With His Slaphead Brother William
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Prince Harry Gave an Emotional Testimony at His Trial
Harry was back in London this week to testify in his ongoing trial against the British publishing organization. The Associated Newspapers owns tabloids such as Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.
The lawsuit involves the press reportedly illegally gathering information and data about Harry, his wife, Meghan Markle, as well as other celebrities. Hollywood stars such as Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley and Jude Law's ex-wife Sadie Frost are also apart of the collective lawsuit against the publisher.
In his testimony, the former army veteran looked like he was about to sob when he spoke about how Daily Mail made Meghan's life "miserable."
He noted that his treatment by the media company "only got worse" since he first sued the publisher in 2022.
"I think it is fundamentally wrong to have to put all of us through this again when all we were asking for is an apology and some accountability," the duke said in his remarks.
"It is a horrible experience, and the worst of it is that by sitting up here and taking a stand against them ... they continue to come after me," he said as he choked back tears, adding that the tabloid "commercialized my private life."
“They continue to come after me. They have made my wife’s life an absolute misery, my Lord," he said.