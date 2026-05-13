Epstein Survivor Breaks Down in Tears After Her 'Name Was Exposed to the World' While 'Rich and Powerful Men Remain Protected'

Article continues below advertisement

A Jeffrey Epstein victim broke down in tears as she accused the Department of Justice of mishandling redactions in the Epstein files. "I kept my identity protected as Jane Doe. I woke up one day with my name mentioned over 500 times," Roza, a former model, testified in a hearing on Tuesday, May 12. "While the rich and powerful remain protected by redactions, my name was exposed to the world."

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein Victim Blasted DOJ Over Redactions

Source: MEGA The victim claimed she's always 'looking over her shoulder' since her name was 'exposed' in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The victim claimed she could no longer live "without looking over her shoulder," adding that reporters all over the world now try to contact her. Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November 2025, and the first major batch of files was released on December 19, 2025. Much of the material was heavily redacted, which prompted criticism from survivors and lawmakers.

Article continues below advertisement

Survivor of Jeffrey Epstein breaks down in tears describing the moment she learned her name was revealed while the rich and powerful remained protected by redactions



Roza: I kept my identity protected as Jane Doe. I woke up one day with my name mentioned over 500 times. While… pic.twitter.com/KtVFwO0zoJ — Acyn (@Acyn) May 12, 2026 Source: @Acyn/Instagram A Jeffrey Esptein victim claimed her identity was exposed in the Epstein files.

Article continues below advertisement

The Trump Administration Faces Backlash Over Epstein Files Handling

Source: MEGA Pam Bondi was fired from her position of U.S. Attorney General in April.

An additional 3 million pages of records were made public on January 30, 2026, though questions remained over the redactions. The Trump Administration continues to face major backlash over its handling of the files, culminating in Pam Bondi being fired last month as U.S. Attorney General.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Some Lawmakers Agree DOJ Is in 'Cover-Up Mode'

Source: MEGA Lawmakers claimed the Department of Justice shielded powerful figures in the Epstein files release.

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin was among the few members of Congress permitted to review the unredacted Epstein documents ahead of Bondi's February testimony before the House Judiciary Committee. He voiced concerns over the limited time lawmakers were given to examine the millions of pages of documents, suggesting the delayed release may have been intended to shield powerful figures whose names appeared throughout the files. "I think that the Department of Justice has been in a cover-up mode for many months and has been trying to sweep the entire thing under the rug," he said.

Melania Trump Blasted Epstein Ties

Source: MEGA Melania Trump blasted 'lies' linking to her to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.