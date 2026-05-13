Epstein Survivor Breaks Down in Tears After Her 'Name Was Exposed to the World' While 'Rich and Powerful Men Remain Protected'
May 13 2026, Published 5:48 p.m. ET
A Jeffrey Epstein victim broke down in tears as she accused the Department of Justice of mishandling redactions in the Epstein files.
"I kept my identity protected as Jane Doe. I woke up one day with my name mentioned over 500 times," Roza, a former model, testified in a hearing on Tuesday, May 12. "While the rich and powerful remain protected by redactions, my name was exposed to the world."
Jeffrey Epstein Victim Blasted DOJ Over Redactions
The victim claimed she could no longer live "without looking over her shoulder," adding that reporters all over the world now try to contact her.
Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November 2025, and the first major batch of files was released on December 19, 2025. Much of the material was heavily redacted, which prompted criticism from survivors and lawmakers.
The Trump Administration Faces Backlash Over Epstein Files Handling
An additional 3 million pages of records were made public on January 30, 2026, though questions remained over the redactions.
The Trump Administration continues to face major backlash over its handling of the files, culminating in Pam Bondi being fired last month as U.S. Attorney General.
- Epstein Victim Who Voted for Donald Trump Blasts President Over Missing Files: 'We're Not Going to Get Justice'
- 'The Cover-Up Is So Brazen': Trump Administration Accused of 'Breaking the Law' With 'Sloppy' Release of Epstein Files
- Harvey Weinstein Accused of 'Abducting' and Sexually Assaulting Woman With Jay-Z Present, New Epstein Files Claim
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Some Lawmakers Agree DOJ Is in 'Cover-Up Mode'
Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin was among the few members of Congress permitted to review the unredacted Epstein documents ahead of Bondi's February testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.
He voiced concerns over the limited time lawmakers were given to examine the millions of pages of documents, suggesting the delayed release may have been intended to shield powerful figures whose names appeared throughout the files.
"I think that the Department of Justice has been in a cover-up mode for many months and has been trying to sweep the entire thing under the rug," he said.
Melania Trump Blasted Epstein Ties
More recently, Melania Trump addressed speculation about her relationship with Epstein and his long-time co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell last month.
"I've never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach,” she said in a six-minute speech from the White House. “At the time, I had never met Epstein and had no knowledge of his criminal undertakings.”
She emphasized, "I was never involved in any capacity. I was not a participant. Fake images and statements about Epstein and me have been circulating on social media for years now. Be cautious about what you believe: These images and stories are completely false."