Who Will Succeed Pam Bondi as U.S. Attorney General? A Closer Look at the Leading Candidates
April 20 2026, Updated 5:00 a.m. ET
Following the unexpected departure of Pam Bondi from her role as Attorney General, speculation has arisen regarding her potential successors. Among the leading candidates are Alina Habba, Jeanine Pirro and Lee Zeldin.
Alina Habba
Habba, a former Trump attorney, recently shared a photo with Donald Trump and J.D. Vance in the Oval Office. The timing of her post, along with the caption, "Always an honor," has led to speculation that she is positioning herself for Bondi's former role. The Daily Beast noted the growing interest in Habba's candidacy.
Fox News reported that Habba is one of the prominent names mentioned to replace Bondi, alongside Pirro. Habba, who previously served as a U.S. attorney for New Jersey, has faced legal challenges but remains determined to pursue this opportunity.
Social media activity has already reflected public curiosity, with comments asking, "Are you going to be the next AG?"
Lee Zeldin
In addition to Habba, MS NOW identified Zeldin as another strong contender. Currently the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, Zeldin's name surfaced through multiple sources familiar with the situation.
Jeanine Pirro
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Judge Pirro is also gaining attention, known for her alignment with Trump's policies. The List highlighted her social media presence, filled with crime-related content that resonates with the administration's focus on law enforcement.
Pam Bondi Released a Statement After the Firing
After her dismissal, Bondi issued a statement on X praising Trump's administration. She expressed her gratitude, stating, "Leading President Trump's historic and highly successful efforts to make America safer and more secure has been the honor of a lifetime."
Her statement emphasized several achievements during her tenure, including securing the lowest murder rate in over a century.
Bondi also asserted, "Since February 2025, we have secured the lowest murder rate in 125 years, secured first-ever terrorism convictions against members of Antifa, shattered domestic and transnational gangs across the country, taken custody of more than 90 key cartel figures" won 24 favorable rulings at the Supreme Court."
She concluded with, "I remain eternally grateful for the trust that President Trump placed in me to Make America Safe Again."
Todd Blanche Is the Acting Attorney General
Currently, Todd Blanche serves as the acting Attorney General. His recent comments regarding the Epstein files have drawn criticism.
In an interview with Fox News, he stated, "The Department of Justice has now released all the files with respect to the Epstein saga."
However, Representative Robert Garcia challenged this assertion, claiming that "about 50 percent of the files have been released and per our subpoena it's illegal to withhold them."