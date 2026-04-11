Melania Trump ‘Doesn’t Have Credibility’ Following Shocking Jeffrey Epstein Statement, Podcast Host Claims

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Melania Trump’s recent eyebrow-raising statement regarding her links to Jeffrey Epstein could possibly be a way for her to strategically stay ahead of the curve. "I’ve Had It" podcast host Jennifer Welch claimed the first lady, 55, is attempting to salvage her reputation in advance amid constant scrutiny over her association with the dead pedophile.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were friends for years.

“I don’t believe Melania Trump has credibility for anything,” Welch told The Daily Beast chief Joanna Coles. “In a normal world, I wish we could take the first lady at her word and say, ‘OK, she’s calling for a full investigation.’” She also suggested the model’s speech was purposely timed in case more files from the Epstein estate are released. “My immediate thing is: What’s about to drop? What are they getting in front of?” she said. “Why is the wife of the man who’s mentioned over a million times in the Epstein files—why is she bringing this up?“

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Ghislaine Maxwell and Melania Trump Were Allegedly Friends

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell and Melania Trump were reportedly pals in the past.

“The first instinct is always some form of self-preservation when people do something like this,” she went on. “She’s talking about lies about her, when we’ve seen photographic evidence and an email that she and Ghislaine were really beyond acquaintances—were rather friendly.” Melania claimed in her press conference on April 9 she didn’t meet husband Donald Trump through Epstein, and she has no affiliation to the financier or his madame Ghislaine Maxwell. The president’s friendship with Epstein went back decades as his name and photo was seen thousands of times in the files the DOJ dropped in recent months.

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Ghislaine Maxwell and Melania Trump Emailed Each Other in 2002

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell and Melania Trump exchanged emails in the 2000s.

Even though Melania denied being pals with Maxwell, 64, a 2002 email between the two begs to differ. The pair discussed a New York magazine profile on Epstein where Melania gushed over the s — trafficker’s photos and interview. Maxwell even called the FLOTUS "sweet pea" at one point in the conversation.

Melania Trump Says She 'Was Not a Participant' in Jeffrey Epstein's Crimes

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was mentioned many times in the Epstein files.