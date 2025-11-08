Meet Eric Dane's 2 Kids: Everything to Know About 'Euphoria' Star's Daughters Billie and Georgia

Eric Dane and his wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart, share two children: Billie Beatrice and Georgia Geraldine.

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart became first-time parents in March 2010, five years after they wed in October 2004.

On March 3, 2010, the couple welcomed their first child, Billie, over five years after they held a Las Vegas wedding ceremony in October 2004.

One month before Billie was born, the Grey's Anatomy star told Ellen DeGeneres, "I'll be in the room. I'm going to stay close to my wife and make sure that she is all right. I'm really excited. I'm also very interested."

Over the years, Billie has accompanied both of her parents to red carpet events, including the 2022 Chrysalis Butterfly Ball and the premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

She graduated from middle school in June 2024, her mom announced on Instagram. She is currently carving out a career as a ballet dancer.

"I am at my happiest when I am dancing," Billie told The Patch in May 2023. "Studying ballet has taught me so much about discipline, commitment and how to make the perfect bun!"