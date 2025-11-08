Meet Eric Dane's 2 Kids: Everything to Know About 'Euphoria' Star's Daughters Billie and Georgia
Nov. 8 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Billie Beatrice Dane
Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart expanded their family with the births of their daughters, Billie Beatrice Dane and Georgia Geraldine Dane.
On March 3, 2010, the couple welcomed their first child, Billie, over five years after they held a Las Vegas wedding ceremony in October 2004.
One month before Billie was born, the Grey's Anatomy star told Ellen DeGeneres, "I'll be in the room. I'm going to stay close to my wife and make sure that she is all right. I'm really excited. I'm also very interested."
Over the years, Billie has accompanied both of her parents to red carpet events, including the 2022 Chrysalis Butterfly Ball and the premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die.
She graduated from middle school in June 2024, her mom announced on Instagram. She is currently carving out a career as a ballet dancer.
"I am at my happiest when I am dancing," Billie told The Patch in May 2023. "Studying ballet has taught me so much about discipline, commitment and how to make the perfect bun!"
Georgia Geraldine Dane
Eric and Rebecca's second child, Georgia, was born on December 28, 2011.
"Rebecca Gayheart and husband Eric Dane welcomed Georgia Geraldine Dane on Dec. 28, just in time for the New Year!" a representative told People at the time. "Both mom and baby girl are happy and healthy, Billie is thrilled to be a big sister, and dad is getting ready to live in a house full of ladies!"
Georgia is the sporty one, often showing off her volleyball skills.
In a 2020 post, Rebecca gushed about their youngest daughter amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"She is the only one in the family who is thriving and not just surviving. She loves being home and finds the joy in most everything she does . I'm so thankful for this kid 🥳💙," she wrote.
Eric Dane's Daughters 'Are Really Suffering' Amid Actor's ALS Battle
In an interview with People, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed Billie and Georgia "are really suffering" amid Eric's battle with ALS.
"We're just trying to get through it. It's a tough time," Rebecca admitted, adding, "We have some professional therapists who are helping us, and we're just trying to have some hope and do it with dignity, grace and love."
The Last Ship actor announced his ALS diagnosis in an interview with People published in April.
"I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter," Eric said. "I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."