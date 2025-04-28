Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart's Relationship Timeline
2003: Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart Met
Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart's relationship began after they met in 2003.
In a 2008 interview with Flaunt, Dane opened up about the early days of his relationship with Gayheart.
"It's probably one of the least interesting stories in the world. It went basically like this: 'You wanna go out?' 'Yeah, sure.' Ten months later, we were married," he shared.
October 29, 2004: Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart Tied the Knot
Less than a year after they first met, Dane and Gayheart wed in a Las Vegas ceremony on October 29, 2004.
August 2009: Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart's Private Tape Was Leaked Online
Dane and Gayheart's marriage hit a rough patch when their nude tape, which also featured former Miss Teen USA Kari Ann Peniche, appeared on Gawker. In the leaked video, the three were filmed nude while in a tub.
In a statement, their representative Marty Singer said the clip should not be viewed as a s-- tape as it showed "a private, consensual moment involving a married couple, shot several years ago, which was never intended to be seen by the public."
Singer continued, "It is a private tape made for only my clients' personal use, and nobody has the right to exploit it. If anyone exploits the tape, they will be violating my clients' rights and will be exposed to significant liability."
A few weeks later, Dane and Gayheart filed a $1 million copyright infringement lawsuit against Gawker Media.
In 2019, the Marley & Me actor said the leaked 2009 video was not a mistake, adding, "Three consenting adults, one of them being my wife? I wasn't doing anything wrong."
Dane added, "And was that a mistake? Again, I don't necessarily think I was breaking any laws and corrupting anybody. We were just three people taking a bath. I didn't regret it, I have no regrets nor do I make any apologies for my life experience. It's my life experience and I'm at peace with all of it."
March 2010: Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart Welcomed Their First Child
Dane and Gayheart's first daughter, Billie Beatrice, was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 3, 2010.
During a 2016 appearance on Harry Connick Jr.'s talk show, the Euphoria star explained the story behind their child's name.
"[Billie's] named after my father. We — whether it was a boy or a girl, the firstborn was gonna be a Billie," he shared.
December 2011: Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart's Second Child Was Born
On December 28, 2011, a representative for Gayheart confirmed the model gave birth to Georgia Geraldine "just in time for the New Year."
"Both mom and baby girl are happy and healthy, Billie is thrilled to be a big sister, and dad is getting ready to live in a house full of ladies!" the spokesperson added.
February 2018: Rebecca Gayheart Filed for Divorce From Eric Dane
Gayheart filed for divorce from Dane on February 16, 2018, after 14 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. She requested joint legal and physical custody of their two daughters on top of spousal support.
Per The Last Ship actor, they decided "that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family."
"We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us. We kindly ask that you respect our privacy during this time as we navigate the next phase of our lives," Dane added.
June 2019: Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart Received Warnings From the Court Amid Divorce Proceedings
Over a year after Gayheart filed the papers, the Superior Court of Los Angeles County warned Dane and Gayheart about finalizing and expediting their divorce proceedings.
At the time, Supervising Judge Thomas Lewis said the court "may dismiss" the divorce filing "for delay in prosecution" if Dane and Gayheart fail to follow the necessary steps to complete the process.
August 2022: Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart Vacationed in France
Dane and Gayheart spent more time together while co-parenting their children in the years after the divorce filing.
A few months after they vacationed in France with their children in August 2022, the exes were spotted holding hands in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
March 2025: Rebecca Gayheart Requested to Dismiss Her Divorce From Eric Dane
Seven years after Gayheart filed for divorce, she requested to dismiss the petition without prejudice. Dane also ratified the filing.
April 2025: Eric Dane Revealed His ALS Diagnosis
In an interview with People published on April 11, the X-Men: The Last Stand actor revealed he has been diagnosed with ALS.
"I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter," he said. "I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."