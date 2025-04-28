Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart's Relationship Timeline

Dane and Gayheart's marriage hit a rough patch when their nude tape, which also featured former Miss Teen USA Kari Ann Peniche, appeared on Gawker. In the leaked video, the three were filmed nude while in a tub.

In a statement, their representative Marty Singer said the clip should not be viewed as a s-- tape as it showed "a private, consensual moment involving a married couple, shot several years ago, which was never intended to be seen by the public."

Singer continued, "It is a private tape made for only my clients' personal use, and nobody has the right to exploit it. If anyone exploits the tape, they will be violating my clients' rights and will be exposed to significant liability."

A few weeks later, Dane and Gayheart filed a $1 million copyright infringement lawsuit against Gawker Media.

In 2019, the Marley & Me actor said the leaked 2009 video was not a mistake, adding, "Three consenting adults, one of them being my wife? I wasn't doing anything wrong."

Dane added, "And was that a mistake? Again, I don't necessarily think I was breaking any laws and corrupting anybody. We were just three people taking a bath. I didn't regret it, I have no regrets nor do I make any apologies for my life experience. It's my life experience and I'm at peace with all of it."