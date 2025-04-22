or
Everything to Know About 'Euphoria' Actor Eric Dane's ALS Battle

'Euphoria' star Eric Dane confirmed his ALS diagnosis in a new interview.

April 22 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

When Did Eric Dane Reveal His ALS Diagnosis?

Eric Dane confirmed his diagnosis in an interview.

Euphoria actor Eric Dane revealed he has been diagnosed with ALS.

In an interview with People published on April 11, the 52-year-old actor spoke up about his health condition for the first time.

"I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter," said Dane, who shares two children with his wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart.

The incurable neurodegenerative disorder also affected other stars, including Roberta Flack, Aaron Lazar, Kenneth Mitchell and Rebecca Luker.

Will Eric Dane Continue Working on 'Euphoria' Amid His ALS Battle?

Eric Dane plays the role of Cal Jacobs on 'Euphoria.'

Ahead of the beginning of Euphoria Season 3 production on April 14, Dane confirmed whether he plans to join filming despite his ALS diagnosis.

"I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week," he told People in the same published interview, adding, "I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."

Dane stars as Cal Jacobs on the hit HBO Max series.

How Did Eric Dane's Wife Address His ALS Diagnosis?

Rebecca Gayheart called off her divorce from Eric Dane in March.

On April 11, Gayheart posted an excerpt from a book on her Instagram Story after Dane shared the health update.

The photo, which highlighted "the real luxuries in life," included the text, "Time, health, a quiet mind, slow mornings, ability to travel, rest without guilt, a good night’s sleep, calm and 'boring' days, meaningful conversations, home-cooked meals, people you love, people who love you back."

Colman Domingo Reacted to Eric Dane's ALS Diagnosis

Eric Dane said he will return to 'Euphoria' set after announcing his ALS diagnosis.

Dane's Euphoria costar Colman Domingo, who plays Ali on the hit TV show, expressed his support for the Grey's Anatomy alum amid his ALS battle.

"I haven't been able to speak with him yet," Domingo told People on April 11. "I just got the news yesterday too, and I'm wishing him well. I look forward to working with him."

Eric Dane Made His First Public Appearance Since His Health Announcement

Eric Dane stepped out in public for the first time since his ALS reveal.

Dane is not letting his ALS diagnosis stop him from making public outings.

In the photos shared by Page Six, Dane was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on April 13, wearing a white T-shirt, a cardigan sweater, tan pants and black loafers. One of his friends was also seen in one of the snaps.

