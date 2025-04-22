Everything to Know About 'Euphoria' Actor Eric Dane's ALS Battle

Euphoria actor Eric Dane revealed he has been diagnosed with ALS.

In an interview with People published on April 11, the 52-year-old actor spoke up about his health condition for the first time.

"I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter," said Dane, who shares two children with his wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart.

The incurable neurodegenerative disorder also affected other stars, including Roberta Flack, Aaron Lazar, Kenneth Mitchell and Rebecca Luker.