ENTERTAINMENT Eric Stonestreet Reveals the Iconic 'Modern Family' Lines Fans Can't Get Enough Of Source: MEGA Eric Stonestreet revealed the 'Modern Family' lines that fans still shout at him years later.

Eric Stonestreet knows exactly what Modern Family fans want to hear – and it's all about his character, Cam Tucker, losing control.

Five years after the beloved sitcom wrapped, Stonestreet shared on the red carpet at the Dexter: Resurrection world premiere the lines fans frequently ask him to repeat. Each one captures those unforgettable moments of Cam's over-the-top reactions.

Source: MEGA Eric Stonestreet starred as Cameron Tucker on 'Modern Family.'

"A lot of people ask me to yell out for Cam's daughter, Lily," Stonestreet, 51, told a news outlet. This catchphrase became a staple throughout the show whenever Lily found herself in a bit of trouble.

Source: PEACOCK/YOUTUBE Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson played the beloved couple Cameron and Mitchell on 'Modern Family.'

Stonestreet also revealed fans love to ask him to recreate his hilarious search for the family's French bulldog, Stella. "They ask me to yell 'Stella,'" he said, mimicking the request: "'Can you yell 'Stella' or 'Lily?'"

Another fan-favorite moment comes from Modern Family's very first season. "The window scene where I'm breaking the window," he recalled. "Locked the baby in the car. Those are popular ones for people to ask me about."

In that memorable scene, Cam spirals into a full-blown freakout after realizing he and his partner, Mitch Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), accidentally locked their newly adopted daughter, Lily, in the car. While Mitch frantically speaks with the car company, Cam grabs a metal trash can and charges toward the vehicle.

Source: PEACOCK/YOUTUBE Eric Stonestreet said fans often mention the baby being locked in the car scene from 'Modern Family's first season.

"I'm breaking the window! I swear to God, I'm gonna break it!" he screams. "Don't worry, Lily, Daddy's coming for you!" Meanwhile, an amused operator tells Mitch, "Sir, please tell your wife to relax."

Throughout its 11-season run from 2009 to 2020, Modern Family became known for eliciting big laughs through Stonestreet's comedic prowess. The PE teacher and trained circus clown often delighted audiences with his dramatic antics and memorable one-liners.

Source: MEGA Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell and Sarah Hyland starred in 'Modern Family.'

After Modern Family concluded in 2020, a sequel series featuring the Tucker-Pritchett family was in development. The series would follow Cam and Mitch as they moved to Missouri to pursue Cam's dream of becoming a college football coach, welcoming baby boy Rexford along the way.

However, Stonestreet revealed that the project ultimately fell through, leading to "hurt feelings." "[Series co-creator] Chris Lloyd and a couple of the writers wrote a really great script that spun Jesse and I off in our life in Missouri, and they said, 'No,'" he shared. "They just said, 'We don't want to do it.'"