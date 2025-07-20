Eric Stonestreet Reveals the Iconic 'Modern Family' Lines Fans Can't Get Enough Of
Eric Stonestreet knows exactly what Modern Family fans want to hear – and it's all about his character, Cam Tucker, losing control.
Five years after the beloved sitcom wrapped, Stonestreet shared on the red carpet at the Dexter: Resurrection world premiere the lines fans frequently ask him to repeat. Each one captures those unforgettable moments of Cam's over-the-top reactions.
"A lot of people ask me to yell out for Cam's daughter, Lily," Stonestreet, 51, told a news outlet. This catchphrase became a staple throughout the show whenever Lily found herself in a bit of trouble.
Stonestreet also revealed fans love to ask him to recreate his hilarious search for the family's French bulldog, Stella.
"They ask me to yell 'Stella,'" he said, mimicking the request: "'Can you yell 'Stella' or 'Lily?'"
Another fan-favorite moment comes from Modern Family's very first season. "The window scene where I'm breaking the window," he recalled. "Locked the baby in the car. Those are popular ones for people to ask me about."
In that memorable scene, Cam spirals into a full-blown freakout after realizing he and his partner, Mitch Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), accidentally locked their newly adopted daughter, Lily, in the car.
While Mitch frantically speaks with the car company, Cam grabs a metal trash can and charges toward the vehicle.
"I'm breaking the window! I swear to God, I'm gonna break it!" he screams. "Don't worry, Lily, Daddy's coming for you!"
Meanwhile, an amused operator tells Mitch, "Sir, please tell your wife to relax."
Throughout its 11-season run from 2009 to 2020, Modern Family became known for eliciting big laughs through Stonestreet's comedic prowess. The PE teacher and trained circus clown often delighted audiences with his dramatic antics and memorable one-liners.
The series showcased a talented ensemble cast, including Ferguson, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Sofia Vergara, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Sarah Hyland, Ed O'Neill and Rico Rodriguez.
During its impressive tenure, the show garnered a remarkable 22 Primetime Emmy Awards.
After Modern Family concluded in 2020, a sequel series featuring the Tucker-Pritchett family was in development. The series would follow Cam and Mitch as they moved to Missouri to pursue Cam's dream of becoming a college football coach, welcoming baby boy Rexford along the way.
However, Stonestreet revealed that the project ultimately fell through, leading to "hurt feelings."
"[Series co-creator] Chris Lloyd and a couple of the writers wrote a really great script that spun Jesse and I off in our life in Missouri, and they said, 'No,'" he shared. "They just said, 'We don't want to do it.'"
Stonestreet expressed confidence in the missed opportunity, believing that it "would have been a slam dunk" and would likely have found success. "We had the right people in place. It would have been great. If ABC would have said, 'Let's do it,' I think we'd be on right now," he said.