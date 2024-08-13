6 'Modern Family' Cast Members Who Commented on a Possible Revival: From Sofía Vergara to Ariel Winter and More

In June 2022, Ariel Winter told PopCulture.com the cast would all love to collaborate again after Modern Family ended in 2020 after 11 seasons.

“I think that it would need to be a spinoff of the show, like where the characters are now,” said Winter. “Because I think a continuation of where we left off would be difficult. We’ve all gotten older and people are used to seeing that, and I don’t know if a reboot would particularly work, but you never know. You never know. Time passes and things go on.”

Winter, however, clarified she had no idea if it would happen especially since the show ended in a "perfect way."