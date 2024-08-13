6 'Modern Family' Cast Members Who Commented on a Possible Revival: From Sofía Vergara to Ariel Winter and More
Ariel Winter
In June 2022, Ariel Winter told PopCulture.com the cast would all love to collaborate again after Modern Family ended in 2020 after 11 seasons.
“I think that it would need to be a spinoff of the show, like where the characters are now,” said Winter. “Because I think a continuation of where we left off would be difficult. We’ve all gotten older and people are used to seeing that, and I don’t know if a reboot would particularly work, but you never know. You never know. Time passes and things go on.”
Winter, however, clarified she had no idea if it would happen especially since the show ended in a "perfect way."
Aubrey Anderson-Emmons
Aubrey Anderson-Emmons revealed to the Daily Mail in February that her mother asked her if she would want to sign on to a revival of the hit show.
“I think maybe if it happened — and probably if it did happen — I would be out of high school. So honestly, that would be fine with me, but I want to stay in high school because I only have less than a year-and-a-half left," she added.
Anderson-Emmons disclosed she would be interested in joining the cast members on board if the script was good. Still, she reiterated that school was her priority.
Ed O'Neill
Ed O'Neill, who played Jay Pritchett in the series, was reluctant to return to Modern Family but assured fans he was open to it.
"I like everybody involved, so I wouldn’t be the guy who [says no if everyone else wants to]. I wouldn’t do that," O'Neill told TV Insider.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Jesse Tyler Ferguson fueled talks regarding a Modern Family revival by sharing a photo of the Dunphy home on Instagram Stories alongside the text, "Haven't seen this view in a while."
He later appeared in an interview with Screen Rant at the Tribeca Film Festival, during which he clarified that the project would not be what fans expected.
"You’re going to be so disappointed; I have no new information. I've told people that something is coming. And something IS coming, but it's not a reboot. It's something that I had a lot of fun doing," Ferguson continued.
Sarah Hyland
Speaking with Variety in April, Sarah Hyland offered a vague answer when asked whether she would join the rumored Modern Family revival.
“Maybe. I’m not saying no. I’m not saying yes immediately," said Hyland. “I think if there was a reunion of any sort, I would love to see Haley be successful in her work because I think that’s something that we didn’t really get to finish with her."
Sofía Vergara
Sofía Vergara weighed in on if she would reprise her role in the series.
“I mean, I would do it in a second,” she said on the "Awards Chatter" podcast. "Of course, I would do it.”
She previously said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that it would not be right to consider a reboot, joking O'Neill was old already.