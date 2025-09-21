or
Eric Trump Takes a Swing at Hunter Biden's 'Finger Art' Amid Family Financial Controversy

Composite Photos of Eric Trump and Hunter Biden
Source: Mega

Eric Trump took a swipe at Hunter Biden's 'finger art' while denying the Trump family profited from the presidency.

Profile Image

Sept. 21 2025, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

Eric Trump fired back with a quip aimed at Hunter Biden's "finger art" when questioned about potential financial conflicts of interest tied to his father's presidency, following a report suggesting the Trump family made billions in the crypto sector while Donald Trump occupies the Oval Office.

In an appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box, host Joe Kernen probed Eric about whether the Trump family might be financially benefiting from his father's position.

Eric, co-founder of American Bitcoin, seized the opportunity to take a jab at Hunter, asserting that his father has not profited from the presidency.

Photo of Eric Trump
Source: CNBC/YouTube

Eric Trump denied the Trump family profited from his dad's presidency.

"The guy's out there selling finger art, right?" Eric told Joe. "You know, everyone, one of the great hospitality companies, you know, anywhere in the world. You know, we went through h---, believe me. My father was the first guy who hasn't made money off of the presidency. In fact, you know, if I were to send you a tally of our legal bills over the last X number of years."

Joe suggested that mainstream media would continue to highlight a "conflict of interest between the president and his position and his family being able to do so well in crypto."

Photo of Hunter Biden
Source: Mega

Talking about Hunter Biden, Eric Trump said: 'The guy's out there selling finger art, right?'

Eric pushed back, reminding Joe of his long history on the show. "Joe, how long have I been sitting at this table? Like 20-something years. Meaning, I've been doing this with you guys for a very long time, OK? We're far from Hunter Biden, right?"

When Joe mentioned "the Trump brand," Eric said his family had always been "serial capitalists" and explained their entry into crypto came after being "debanked by everybody."

"I couldn't be more proud of American Bitcoin," he continued. "We're obviously ringing the bell right in this room. And, you know, a couple of minutes, and, you know, it's going to be an amazing venture. I think we're going to do Bitcoin. I think we're going to do cryptocurrency better, better than anyone. We've truly built one of the great companies, one of the great crypto companies."

Photo of Eric Trump
Source: Mega

Eric Trump co-founded American Bitcoin and touted it as a leading crypto venture.

Eric insisted that the U.S. must lead in digital assets, pointing out that "in Asia, I watch in the Middle East, I watch in all these places around the world. They are all sprinting toward cryptocurrency." He said his father became a believer after being debanked, calling it "really nice to see a country take such an incredible initiative."

He closed by stressing the long-term importance of crypto. "I don’t care what anybody says, it is the future. You fast-forward 18 months, you fast-forward five years. Our financial markets and the way they operate, the speed at which they operate, the efficiency at which they operate, you know, the pace, everything, the fees. I mean, it's going to transformationally change how we do business. And I am so proud of that."

Photo of Eric Trump
Source: CNBC/YouTube

Eric Trump emphasized the long-term importance of cryptocurrency in finance.

Eric and his brother Donald Trump Jr. have accused major banks of targeting the Trump name, which they claim contributed to their entry into the crypto space. During a recent segment on Fox & Friends, Eric cited prominent banking institutions, criticizing Capital One for allegedly revoking "300 bank accounts" overnight.

"It happened with JP Morgan Chase, it happened with Bank of America, it happened with First Republic. This wasn't just happening to the Trumps. People with a lot of zeros at the end; this was happening to conservatives all over the country. We didn't have a d--- choice," he stated.

