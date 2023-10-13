'Heart of Gold': Eric Trump Praises His Father for Burying His Mother at a Trump Golf Course

That segment of the one-hour long interview was shared on X, formally known as Twitter, by Ron Filipkowski of the Meidas Touch in a post that read, "Eric says it was amazing that his dad offered to bury his mom at Bedminster because a lot of people wouldn't do that for their ex-wives."

Several of the top comments on the post point out the unkempt state Ivana's memorial site at Bedminster is currently in, with weeds growing all around it to the point where her name is nearly unreadable.

One comment read, "He's right. A lot of people wouldn't do that for their ex-wives."

Another wrote, "Yeah, he was really thoughtful. Put her on Hole 15 off in the woods. Right next to the Port-a-S---er and the smoking pit."