'Heart of Gold': Eric Trump Praises His Father for Burying His Mother at a Trump Golf Course
Former President Donald Trump's second eldest son, Eric Trump, praised his father as an "amazing" man with a "heart of gold," citing his decision to have Eric's mother, Ivana Trump, be buried at the New Jersey Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.
During Eric's interview with news anchor turned Republican politician Kari Lake, the former first son was asked, "Was your dad pretty supportive when all that happened, when your mother passed away?"
Eric answered, "Incredibly."
"I will say so much so that you know we have a family funeral plot in New Jersey, and he was the one to say, you know, 'I want her with us.' ... It was pretty amazing again, you know, kind of a wife long removed — ex-wife long removed. He's an incredible man. He's got a heart of gold," he continued.
That segment of the one-hour long interview was shared on X, formally known as Twitter, by Ron Filipkowski of the Meidas Touch in a post that read, "Eric says it was amazing that his dad offered to bury his mom at Bedminster because a lot of people wouldn't do that for their ex-wives."
Several of the top comments on the post point out the unkempt state Ivana's memorial site at Bedminster is currently in, with weeds growing all around it to the point where her name is nearly unreadable.
One comment read, "He's right. A lot of people wouldn't do that for their ex-wives."
Another wrote, "Yeah, he was really thoughtful. Put her on Hole 15 off in the woods. Right next to the Port-a-S---er and the smoking pit."
Ivana Trump was Trump's first wife, and they were married from 1977 to 1992. The couple had three children together: a daughter, Ivanka, 41, and two sons, Donald Jr., 45, and Eric, 39.
The former businesswoman was laid to rest after her untimely death on July 14, 2022, at the age of 73. She was found dead in her New York townhouse, having sustained blunt impact injuries as a result of a fall down the stairs.
Ivana and Donald's marriage came to an end in 1992 when Ivana discovered her husband's affair with Marla Maples, who would later become his second wife. The late media personality went on to build her own successful career as a businesswoman, fashion designer and author.
Donald paid tribute to Ivana following her death, describing her as a "beautiful, amazing" woman and recognizing her deep bond with their children.
Ivanka also shared emotional tributes to her mother on social media, including a heartfelt Instagram post on the one-year anniversary of her death.
"Today marks one year since my mom passed. Her illuminating and immeasurable imprint on our lives remains with us every day, " the former first daughter wrote. "Miss you more than you know mama."