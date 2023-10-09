Chris Christie Criticizes Republicans Who Endorsed Donald Trump to Be House Speaker: They 'Want to Kiss His Rear End in Public'
Chris Christie is continuing to call out people who support his former pal Donald Trump, especially after Republicans endorsed him to be the next Speaker of the House.
“This is them doing what they know Donald Trump likes, which is kiss his rear end in public,” Christie said in an interview on ABC News' This Week.
“And if you do that, then he says nice things about you, even if what you’re saying is not — is demonstrably untrue,” Christie continued. “So, that’s part of the problem with all this.”
After Kevin McCarthy was ousted from his position in early October, some supported Trump, who is also running for president in the 2024 election, as he's apparently on board with being named the next Speaker, if it were to happen.
As OK! previously reported, New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman shared how Trump, 77, was apparently ecstatic about being people wanting him to take over McCarthy's role.
"I think it was clear, this is where it was headed, Anderson, last week, when Matt Gaetz was threatening a shutdown, and Donald Trump was encouraging a shutdown, and had been for days and days and days," she said on CNN on October 2. "Whether his intention was to give cover to Matt Gaetz, or not, that is what it did. And it gave cover to other people to join Matt Gaetz, in this push against McCarthy. And so, that is how we ended up here."
"Donald Trump will always leave as many options open as possible, so he never has to foreclose anything, and then he can end up on the side of where something is going. That is often how he decides what he’s doing. I think he waited to see where McCarthy was. He didn’t especially feel like waiting in, for all of the reasons we just heard," she added. "And another one, which is that McCarthy? And this, Trump did raise a lot. And frankly, this came up more than the endorsement issue. Trump wanted his impeachments expunged, from the record. He wanted McCarthy to introduce this, and push this. McCarthy did not do that. Impeachment of Biden was less of an issue for Trump than his own record."
Meanwhile, Christie weighed in on if he would support Representative Jim Jordan or Steve Scalise, who are both vying for the coveted spot.
“I don’t have a favorite,” Christie said.
“I don’t know Jim Jordan well at all, so I can’t really speak to him except for what I see publicly. I know Steve Scalise and I like Steve Scalise, and I respect him,” Christie added. “But I’m not going to weigh into a Speaker fight and endorse somebody, but my point is, I know Steve. I think Steve’s a responsible, good guy.”