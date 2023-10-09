Chris Christie Criticizes Republicans Who Endorsed Donald Trump to Be House Speaker: They 'Want to Kiss His Rear End in Public'

Chris Christie is continuing to call out people who support his former pal Donald Trump, especially after Republicans endorsed him to be the next Speaker of the House.

“This is them doing what they know Donald Trump likes, which is kiss his rear end in public,” Christie said in an interview on ABC News' This Week.

“And if you do that, then he says nice things about you, even if what you’re saying is not — is demonstrably untrue,” Christie continued. “So, that’s part of the problem with all this.”