Erik King: A Prominent Figure in the Online Casino Affiliate Space
Erik King has worked in the casino affiliate space for over a decade and delights in providing quality affiliate content to consumers. By providing newcomers to this space with as much quality information about different options as possible, he allows consumers to make informed choices about where to spend their time and money.
Erik King is currently the director of Zamedia N.V. and is also an analyst and writer for a number of different casino affiliate portals. With over a decade of working in the online casino industry, the British-born King is known in the industry as someone who puts players first and gives reasonable and fair breakdowns of what online casino platforms have to offer, including things like bonuses and promotions.
The affiliate platforms that Erik King is an analyst for, and the services he offers, are aimed at making it easier for players to easily find the best platform that suits their wants. This article will touch on the credentials of casino expert Erik King and make a case for why affiliate services like the ones he provides are valuable for consumers in the online casino industry.
Erik King's credentials
Erik King was born in the UK in London in 1985. He moved from London to Sweden when his parents split up, relocating to Helsingborg, Sweden's 9th most populous city. Erik has always been fascinated with writing and pursued this passion into university, graduating with a Master's in Journalism from Lund University. His goal on leaving university was to acquire and run a prominent Swedish magazine, which he intended to do by using the internet and his ability to write to earn money. It wasn't long after setting off down this path that he fell into the affiliate space, specifically the casino niche, it being a profitable space to work in.
Following the money of the online casino industry, King found himself moving to Malta, where he spent a brief amount of time as an operator of a platform himself, before returning to his passion of working in the affiliate industry. This is the position that Erik King has been working in since then. King has gone on the record as stating that providing quality affiliate content to consumers is his preferred method of acquiring business, rather than resorting to manipulation of search engine content.
Erik King and his team at Zamsino and elsewhere enjoy spending time testing the qualities of various online casino platforms and compiling the results of those tests into lists for affiliate portals. King takes pride in presenting quality information in bite-sized and easy-to-understand packets for consumers to digest, helping to direct them to the best platforms for their specific needs and wants.
Why should we use affiliate lists?
Taking a step back from Erik King and casino industry affiliate lists, to take a broader view of the affiliate industry. Why does it exist? Simply put, the internet has grown too big. No one person could possibly find the best, or even adequate, versions of all the different sorts of websites they might be interested in. Especially with an increasingly commercialised internet, there are many different kinds of services offered online. Everything from shopping portals, to online casino gaming, to moving services and all of these different services or products have a wide range of quality options available. Affiliate lists and portals let consumers quickly research which option, out of theoretically thousands of services, is the best for them and their circumstances.
Simply relying on a search engine to provide a list of entries of a specific type of service is no longer really feasible for two reasons. Firstly, search engine results can be boosted and altered by a number of various methods, which can lead to services that aren't actually offering anything particularly good or special being high on the search results. Secondly, the search engine doesn't know or understand anything about the searcher's specific wants or circumstances, and attempting to refine the search can often muddy the water further rather than improving the options generated. Affiliate lists, on the other hand, are able to provide a curated selection, which can often be sorted according to specific qualities that users commonly look for.
Now that we've convinced you of the usefulness of affiliate portals and lists, let's take a more granular view and think about why they are so important, specifically for the online casino industry. More than almost any other industry online, the online casino sphere has absolutely exploded with offerings in the last two decades. While this is theoretically great, lots of different platforms mean a healthy and competitive market, it is so saturated with offerings that consumers, especially newcomers, can be unable to make heads or tails of what sets different platforms apart. Enter the affiliate portals, painstakingly creating curated lists and evaluating platforms based on easy-to-understand metrics and criteria. Without affiliate portals, finding a new online casino platform to play on would be akin to holding a plate outside when it's raining in order to clean it; you'll find somewhere, but you have little to no control over how good it's going to be.
Conclusion
Prominent figures in the online casino industry, like Erik King, work to make it easier for new consumers to find the perfect online casino platform for their wants. With one of the most saturated markets across the online ecosystem, quality online casino platforms rely on industry experts like Erik to provide reasonable breakdowns of the services they provide so that consumers will know their qualities.