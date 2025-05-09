Erik King: A Prominent Figure in the Online Casino Affiliate Space

Why should we use affiliate lists?

Taking a step back from Erik King and casino industry affiliate lists, to take a broader view of the affiliate industry. Why does it exist? Simply put, the internet has grown too big. No one person could possibly find the best, or even adequate, versions of all the different sorts of websites they might be interested in. Especially with an increasingly commercialised internet, there are many different kinds of services offered online. Everything from shopping portals, to online casino gaming, to moving services and all of these different services or products have a wide range of quality options available. Affiliate lists and portals let consumers quickly research which option, out of theoretically thousands of services, is the best for them and their circumstances.

Simply relying on a search engine to provide a list of entries of a specific type of service is no longer really feasible for two reasons. Firstly, search engine results can be boosted and altered by a number of various methods, which can lead to services that aren't actually offering anything particularly good or special being high on the search results. Secondly, the search engine doesn't know or understand anything about the searcher's specific wants or circumstances, and attempting to refine the search can often muddy the water further rather than improving the options generated. Affiliate lists, on the other hand, are able to provide a curated selection, which can often be sorted according to specific qualities that users commonly look for.

Now that we've convinced you of the usefulness of affiliate portals and lists, let's take a more granular view and think about why they are so important, specifically for the online casino industry. More than almost any other industry online, the online casino sphere has absolutely exploded with offerings in the last two decades. While this is theoretically great, lots of different platforms mean a healthy and competitive market, it is so saturated with offerings that consumers, especially newcomers, can be unable to make heads or tails of what sets different platforms apart. Enter the affiliate portals, painstakingly creating curated lists and evaluating platforms based on easy-to-understand metrics and criteria. Without affiliate portals, finding a new online casino platform to play on would be akin to holding a plate outside when it's raining in order to clean it; you'll find somewhere, but you have little to no control over how good it's going to be.