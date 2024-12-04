See Sweden In Style: OK! Guides You to Stockholm and Gothenburg’s Best Restaurants, Hotels, and Shopping Spots!
Sweden has a way of capturing your imagination from the moment you arrive.
In Stockholm, the capital city, you’ll find a stylish mix of history and innovation—think cobblestone streets lined with centuries-old architecture and a modern culture obsessed with sustainability and design.
Head west to Gothenburg, and the vibe shifts to something more laid-back but just as charming. This seaside city is known for its picturesque canals, bustling food scene, and quirky charm.
Whether you’re wandering Stockholm’s creative neighborhoods or indulging in Gothenburg’s renowned culinary scene, Sweden’s two biggest cities offer a perfect blend of culture, creativity, and cool.
From stylish hotels and unique boutiques to innovative restaurants and cozy cafés, OK! has the inside scoop on where to stay, dine, drink, and shop in Stockholm and Gothenburg.
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN
Stockholm is a city where the old and the new blend effortlessly. With its historic cobblestone streets, stunning waterfront views, and forward-thinking culture, it’s a city that feels both timeless and modern.
Home to the Nobel Prize and tech giants like Spotify, Stockholm is a city that blends charm with progress. Committed to sustainability, it offers eco-friendly dining, green spaces, and a vibrant cultural scene that champions creativity, inclusivity, and innovation—all set against its shimmering waterways and lush parks.
Whether you’re exploring its neighborhoods filled with sustainable boutiques and world-class museums, enjoying locally sourced meals, or simply soaking in the scenery, Stockholm has something special to offer.
Ready to fall for the Swedish capital? Let’s dive in to OK!'s recommendations for Stockholm.
WHERE TO STAY IN STOCKHOLM
BANK HOTEL
Housed in one of Stockholm’s most iconic buildings, the Bank Hotel is a boutique hotel that perfectly blends history, luxury, and innovation. Originally built in 1910 as the headquarters of Södra Sverige Banking Company, this stunning structure was inspired by the grandeur of a Renaissance palace, with a touch of Art Deco sophistication. Today, it stands as a vibrant destination for travelers and locals alike, offering personalized service and a dynamic social scene. On entry, guests are greeted by dramatic bronze doors that open into a reimagined lobby where light pours through floor-to-ceiling windows, lighting up the marble floors, mahogany-clad walls, and Venetian chandeliers.
The hotel’s rich history is echoed throughout, from the elegantly restored Bank Hall—now Bonnie’s restaurant with its six-meter-high glass ceiling—to bespoke furniture and curated artwork in the rooms, designed by Swedish interior stylists Ida Lauga and Lo Bjurulf. With its prime location near Stockholm’s shopping, nightlife, and cultural landmarks, Bank Hotel also boasts some of the city’s best views from its rooftop terraces, offering glimpses of the Stockholm archipelago.
Whether you’re sipping cocktails at the Parisian-inspired Le Hibou bar, enjoying a meal of coastal European flavors at Bonnie’s, or simply relaxing in the meticulously styled rooms, every detail at the Bank Hotel is designed to create an experience that balances the heritage of the building with modern elegance.
WHERE TO DINE IN STOCKHOLM
ROSENDALS' GARDEN STRADGARD
Tucked away in the leafy paradise of Djurgården, only a short tram ride from the central city, is Rosendals’ Garden's Stradgard, where Stockholm’s green thumb meets its culinary cool. This biodynamic garden restaurant is all about farm-to-fork dining, with dishes that practically leap from soil to plate. The greenhouse vibe is effortlessly chic—think rustic wooden tables surrounded by fragrant blooms and greenery straight out of a fairytale. For nearly 40 years, Rosendals’ Garden has been a pioneer of biodynamic farming, championing a farm-to-fork ethos long before it was considered cool. Locals and in-the-know visitors flock here for the food, but they stay for the vibe: laid-back, eco-conscious, and undeniably Stockholm.
PUNK ROYALE
Hidden behind an unassuming door in Stockholm, Punk Royale is anything but ordinary. This audacious, high-energy restaurant turns fine dining on its head, serving up a multi-course tasting menu that’s equal parts indulgent and outrageous. Forget formalities—here, you’ll find servers in gas masks, dishes presented with theatrical flair, and a dining room pulsing with an irreverent party vibe. From luxurious bites like caviar bumps and foie gras to experimental creations you didn’t know you needed, the experience is as much about entertainment as it is about the food. With its boundary-pushing approach and anything-goes attitude, Punk Royale offers a wild ride through Stockholm’s culinary scene that’s unforgettable, unapologetic, and totally unique.
WHERE TO GET A DRINK IN STOCKHOLM
Röda Huset
Located into a historic red house in the heart of Stockholm, Röda Huset is a bar that oozes character, creativity, and global acclaim—it’s even earned a coveted spot on the World’s 50 Best Bars list. This buzzing hotspot blends old-world charm with cutting-edge cocktail innovation, serving up drinks that are as bold as they are beautifully crafted. Whether you’re chatting with the talented mixologists at the bar or relaxing in one of the cozy corners, Röda Huset feels like Stockholm’s best-kept secret. Add to that a lively crowd and a history-rich setting, and it’s no wonder this bar has become a global must visit destination for cocktail enthusiasts.
Le Hibou Rooftop Bar
High above the city buzz, Le Hibou Rooftop Bar is where Stockholm’s chic crowd goes for great cocktails with a view. Perched atop the stylish aforementioned Bank Hotel, this sky-high hotspot serves up panoramic cityscapes alongside expertly mixed drinks from a meticulously curated cocktail menu. Whether you’re lounging on the terrace watching the sunset in the summer or sipping under the stars by the outdoor heaters in the winter months, Le Hibou Rooftop nails the balance of laid-back vibes and sophisticated fun. Add in the twinkling lights of Stockholm’s skyline, and you’ve got the ultimate spot for an perfect night out in Stockholm city.
WHERE TO SHOP IN STOCKHOLM
Stockholm’s shopping scene is a dream for design lovers and fashionistas alike, blending sleek Scandinavian minimalism with quirky, one-of-a-kind finds. Start your shopping spree on Biblioteksgatan, the city’s luxury shopping hub, where Swedish icons like Acne Studios, Filippa K, and Tiger of Sweden line the street alongside international designer boutiques. For a more eclectic vibe, head to Södermalm, Stockholm’s hipster haven, where indie shops like Grandpa and Nitty Gritty offer a curated mix of fashion, accessories, and homeware. Vintage enthusiasts can’t miss Stockholm’s many second-hand gems like Beyond Retro or Lisa Larsson’s iconic vintage boutique.
For a touch of grandeur, visit NK (Nordiska Kompaniet), the historic department store that’s been a cornerstone of Swedish retail for over a century, offering everything from high-end fashion to Swedish delicacies. And if you’re after something truly unique, explore Designtorget for locally made treasures or Svenskt Tenn for timeless interior design. Whether you’re looking for cutting-edge fashion, sustainable finds, or locally crafted keepsakes, Stockholm’s shopping scene promises style and inspiration at every turn.
GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Gothenburg is Sweden’s relaxed, yet vibrant, coastal gem. Known for its picturesque canals, charming neighborhoods, and lively food scene, the city blends old-world charm with modern creativity. From its historic buildings to trendy design hubs, Gothenburg exudes a laid-back but creative energy that’s impossible to resist. The city is a haven for food lovers, with everything from Michelin-starred dining to cozy cafés offering locally sourced delights.
Whether you're exploring its bustling market halls, strolling through lush parks, or browsing its unique boutiques, Gothenburg promises an experience that’s both welcoming and full of surprises. Ready to uncover the best of Sweden’s second biggest city? Let’s dive into OK!’s top picks for Gothenburg.
WHERE TO STAY IN GOTHENBURG
RADISSON BLU SCANDINAVIA HOTEL
Located right in the heart of Gothenburg, the Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel is where modern luxury meets Swedish charm. With sleek, contemporary design and panoramic city views, it’s the perfect spot for anyone looking to experience the best of the city in style. The spacious rooms are designed with comfort in mind, offering a cozy, chic vibe that’s perfect for relaxing after a day of exploring. But the real showstopper here is the Lars Wallin Suite. Created in collaboration with Sweden’s top fashion designer, this suite is a dazzling mix of high-end design and personal flair, with stunning decor that reflects Wallin’s iconic style.
Whether you’re grabbing a coffee at the Nordik Kitchen Bar, enjoying Swedish delicacies at the Atrium Bar & Restaurant, the Radisson Blu makes every moment feel special. Plus, with its prime location near the best shopping, dining, and cultural hotspots, this hotel is the ideal base for your Gothenburg adventure.
WHERE TO DINE IN GOTHENBURG
WINE MECHANICS
Located in Gothenburg’s historic Slaughterhouse area, Wine Mechanics offers a unique dining experience that celebrates the art of wine and food pairing. The restaurant’s wines are crafted from grapes sourced directly from Germany’s Pfalz and France’s Northern Rhône, transported in refrigerated trucks and fermented just 48 hours after being picked. All wines are vegan, ensuring a pure, flavorful experience. The menu, inspired by the food scenes of Seattle, Portland, and Gothenburg’s fishing port, includes locally sourced oysters and a variety of charcuterie. Whether you're enjoying lunch, dinner, or weekend brunch, Wine Mechanics offers a perfect blend of fresh, local flavors and exceptional wines, making it a must-visit spot in Gothenburg.
NATUR
Natur Restaurant offers a dining experience that’s all about celebrating nature’s best ingredients with creativity and flair. This Michelin-starred spot is perfect for any occasion, serving well-cooked, simple yet luxurious dishes at an affordable price. Vegetables are the star of the show, with each dish thoughtfully crafted to highlight their natural flavors. The menu is built around locally sourced, sustainable produce, delivering a fresh, seasonal experience that’s both innovative and satisfying. The atmosphere is sleek and modern, with a relaxed vibe that’s perfect for both casual dinners and special celebrations. From vegetable-forward dishes to expertly paired wines, Natur proves that elegant, sustainable dining can be accessible to everyone.
WHERE TO GRAB A DRINK IN GOTHENBURG
COLLAGE
Located in the vibrant Makaregatorna area, Collage is the latest gem from Götaplatsgruppen and Park Lane, bringing a French-style brasserie wine bar vibe to Gothenburg. Set in the historic Kochska building, which has housed a cigar factory, a wine warehouse, and a glass and porcelain shop over the past 200 years, Collage blends the charm of Montmartre with the energy of New York’s Meatpacking District. With an expertly curated selection of wines and a menu that features some innovative cocktails, this cozy spot is perfect for both casual sips and a more refined night out.
STRANGER
STRANGER is a speakeasy-style bar offering a cozy, 1920s-inspired escape. With its dim lighting, vintage décor, and expertly crafted cocktails, the bar brings a touch of old-world charm to the city’s nightlife scene. The bartenders focus on quality, mixing up classic cocktails alongside creative drinks made with fresh ingredients and premium spirits. Whether you're enjoying a well-known favorite or something new, each drink is thoughtfully prepared. The atmosphere is relaxed yet lively, making STRANGER a great spot for a quiet drink or a night out with friends. If you're looking for a unique experience in Gothenburg, STRANGER offers a laid-back vibe and an unforgettable cocktail menu.
WHERE TO SHOP IN GOTHENBURG
Gothenburg’s shopping scene is a delightful mix of creativity, style, and Swedish charm, offering something for every kind of shopper. Start your adventure on Vallgatan, where sleek boutiques and local designers like Lindex and Rizzo sit alongside artisanal shops with unique Scandinavian goods. For a more eclectic, laid-back vibe, head to Magasinsgatan in the hip Haga district, where you’ll find quirky vintage shops, independent fashion spots, and contemporary art galleries that capture the city’s creative spirit.
Make sure to stroll down Haga Nygata, a picturesque cobblestone street brimming with a mix of cozy boutiques, local craft stores, and Swedish design shops—perfect for finding everything from handmade jewelry to eco-friendly fashion.
Whether you’re hunting for cutting-edge fashion, unique home decor, or one-of-a-kind gifts, Gothenburg’s shopping scene has plenty of surprises waiting to be discovered. And with a fun mix of high-end style and quirky finds, it’s impossible not to leave with something special.
WHERE TO GET INTO THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT IN GOTHERBURG
CHRISTMAS AT LISEBERG PARK
Christmas at Liseberg Park is pure magic, transforming into a sparkling winter wonderland that feels straight out of a holiday dream. Millions of twinkling lights and layers of snow create a festive atmosphere that’s hard to beat. The air is filled with the irresistible scents of roasted almonds, gingerbread, and hot chocolate, while visitors stroll through Sweden’s largest Christmas market, picking up handmade gifts, cozy winter scarves, and traditional treats like Swedish cinnamon buns. The winter rides—like the Ferris wheel offering a breathtaking view of the illuminated park, and the ice-skating rink—add an extra touch of festive fun. Live carolers and musicians fill the crisp air with holiday cheer, and a visit to Santa’s workshop is a must for families.
Whether you’re enjoying a ride through the sparkling lights, browsing the charming market stalls, or simply soaking up the joyful holiday vibe, Liseberg offers the ultimate festive experience in Gothenburg—a place where Christmas magic comes to life.