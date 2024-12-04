See Sweden In Style: OK! Guides You to Stockholm and Gothenburg’s Best Restaurants, Hotels, and Shopping Spots!

Sweden has a way of capturing your imagination from the moment you arrive.

In Stockholm, the capital city, you’ll find a stylish mix of history and innovation—think cobblestone streets lined with centuries-old architecture and a modern culture obsessed with sustainability and design.

Head west to Gothenburg, and the vibe shifts to something more laid-back but just as charming. This seaside city is known for its picturesque canals, bustling food scene, and quirky charm.

Whether you’re wandering Stockholm’s creative neighborhoods or indulging in Gothenburg’s renowned culinary scene, Sweden’s two biggest cities offer a perfect blend of culture, creativity, and cool.

From stylish hotels and unique boutiques to innovative restaurants and cozy cafés, OK! has the inside scoop on where to stay, dine, drink, and shop in Stockholm and Gothenburg.