No Way! Erika Jayne Shockingly Alleges Tom Girardi's Victims May Be Lying About Not Being Paid
Yikes! Erika Jayne seemingly made a shocking allegation about the victims of Tom Girardi's legal disasters.
During a sneak peak of the upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills via TheRealityRundown, the Pretty Mess author alleged the victims in her former husband's numerous lawsuits may be lying about not receiving their settlement funds.
In the tense preview, Jayne, 50, tells frenemy and costar Garcelle Beauvais, "I have been dragged through the mud for something that I didn't do, never happened," before the actress, 55, cuts her off noting, "I think of one the reasons though is that you didn't show any compassion."
While Beauvais went on to explain to the former Chicago star how she never came out and advocated for the victims, Jayne stated because of legal reasons, she could not speak on the matter before delivering a stunning allegation about the lawsuits.
"We are not even sure that there were people who weren't paid," Jayne says, stunning the Wild Wild West actor, as well as costars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsely and Lisa Rinna.
Richards then asks her to clarify, "You're saying we don't know for a fact these people weren't paying these taxes?" to which Jayne responds, "Right, exactly."
Kemsley goes on to ask, "You mean there's a chance that they [the victims] could be lying?" to which Beauvais exclaims, "No way!"
However, Jayne confirms once again, "Yes way!"
As OK! previously reported, Jayne has been swimming in legal problems since last year when her estranged husband was forced into bankruptcy by his creditors after former clients such as burn victims, widows and orphans claimed the once well respected lawyer never paid them their settlement funds.
Many of the victims believe the ex-attorney, 82, was using their settlement money to fund his and the "XXPEN$IVE" singer's lavish lifestyle, which has been heavily documented on the hit Bravo series.
A new $50 million lawsuit was recently lodged against Jayne, Girardi and her company, EJ Global LLC, by Edelson PC law firm accusing the reality star of knowing more about her former spouses alleged crimes than she let on.
According to court documents obtained by OK!, the Edelson PC firm accused the parties of racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, receipt of stolen property, aiding and abetting concealment of stolen property, money had and received, conversion, unlawful business practice, consumers legal remedies act and deceit.