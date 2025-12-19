Erika Jayne Says She's in the 'Rebuilding Phase' After Going Through Some 'Challenges': 'I've Learned a Lot'

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Jayne is living her best life — and it shows! After dealing with some ups and downs, the starlet is ready for whatever comes her way. "Housewives gave Erika Jayne an opportunity to go from clubs into people's homes. Looking back on the past decade, it's been great. I've gotten incredible opportunities and had a lot of fun. Now, at the same time, my personal life completely blew up, so I also got to enjoy that terrible experience in front of a lot of people as well. My time on Housewives has been awesome — and really hard at the same time. I've gone through a lot," the 54-year-old exclusively told OK! following the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiere on December 4. "When I appeared on the screen 10 years ago, life was looking pretty amazing. I had a great home, a great husband and lot of hope and optimism. I had a lot of great things happen, but I also lost a lot, too. Now, I am in the rebuilding phase."

Source: Sequoia Emmanuelle Photography Erika Jayne joined 'RHOBH' in Season 6.

After appearing on the show in 2015, she has "loved" being part of the franchise despite some "stressful" moments. "It's fun; there are tears. It's a whole journey of shooting a season! There are good days, bad days and neutral days and everything in between," she noted. "This season was peaceful until it wasn't. We have some new energy, new blood, but I think fans will end up liking this season." Though there are ups and downs, Jayne tries to decompress and unwind post-filming. "You definitely need a moment away before you come home to try to leave it outside. We are showing our lives, but sometimes even our own lives get on our nerves! Sometimes you need some distance from it all," she admitted.

The blonde beauty, who filed for divorce from her husband, lawyer Tom Girardi, in November 2020, launched a successful music career with multiple No. 1 Billboard dance songs before she became a fan-favorite on the Bravo series. "I've always loved club music, and that's what Erika Jayne is all about! I moved to New York City in 1989, right out of high school, and immediately thought my full-time job was to go clubbing. I've always loved everything about nightclubs — the music, etc. I started DJing at Coachella in 2018 for a Moschino event. I like to play other people's records, and I've always liked to dance. I get to do this in a way that is in my own way — and I get to make people want to dance and connect on a dance floor," she explained.

Source: @theprettymess/instagram Erika Jayne said filming the show is 'fun.'

Jayne continues to reivent herself across music, TV and stage. With nine #1 hits on the U.S. Billboard dance chart, she has toured globally over the last decade, headlined her own Las Vegas residency Bet It All on Blonde, made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago, and recently returned to the turntables as DJ Pretty Mess. "Whether I'm on Broadway, whether I'm doing Erika Jayne shows, whether I'm DJing, whether I'm on Housewives, the ability to connect with an audience is what is most important, and I just want people to have a good time. So all of that brings me joy," she shared.

Jayne's fans clearly want more, as she will be heading to Australia in February and March of 2026 as DJ Pretty Mess. "It's a great opportunity. I am super excited to go to Australia to meet new people and bring my version of a good time. I am happy to be able to connect with people in a new place and experience all of the energy that Australia has to offer," she shared. "The response has been really positive, and I am very grateful for that. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is a big show there, and we don't get to go there. So, I think people are excited to hear the music and see what is going on."

Source: Sequoia Emmanuelle Photography Erika Jayne loves to DJ and go on tour.

Jayne is open for whatever comes her way next. "My Las Vegas residency meant so much to me. It was such a gift from above, just to be able to have my own show. It felt amazing. I would love to do that again. It's all about the connection between an artist and taking people on a journey with you, taking people away from their normal life and escaping for an hour or so and enjoying a performance together. That is what it's all about," she said. "For me, living every day with the fullest intent is important," she added. "I love opportunities to make anything bigger and better — so whether that's being on Broadway again, having a residency again or DJing around the world, I enjoy every bit of it. Bring it on!"

Source: @theprettymess/instagram The starlet loves to connect with people through her various personalities.

It's also not lost on her that she gets to live out her dreams by being on TV and releasing music. "I think all people have different personas. We all show up as different personalities, whether we have a work personality, a home personality or persona, however you want to say it. I get to do mine in front of a lot of different people, and they come along for the ride and enjoy it! Whether I am connecting with people through DJ Pretty Mess, Erika Jayne from RHOBH, Roxy on Broadway, it's all of those different things. My heart and soul lie in a live performance. In a way, that's what my spirit loves the most. I love to perform; that's where I feel the happiest and most connected," she gushed. "That's what I love to do." Ahead of the new year, Jayne is continuing to "manifest" more shows. "I'll be out here performing, whether I'm on stage DJing or whether I am out being Erika Jayne performing live — or back on Housewives, who knows. I do know that it's always a forward motion, and I'm here manifesting the best things possible for my life," she shared.

"Life unfolds the way it does," she continued. "I couldn't have predicted the last five years, so therefore, I can't predict the next five. So, I am living in the moment. I have set goals. I walk toward those goals every day. I can lay all the plans down, but at the end of the day, it's beyond my control — and that is scary sometimes." She concluded, "Life is good. I've learned a lot. I continue to learn a lot. Life will always have challenges, but it's all about balancing the beauty and the challenges. You're never going to have it nailed down 100 percent of the time. It's impossible, but that's how we live, grow — and that's what being alive is all about!"

Source: @teddimellencamp/instagram Erika Jayne said 'life is good' after going through some ups and downs.