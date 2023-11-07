Erika Jayne 'Grateful' for Next Chapter With Her Las Vegas Residency and New Music on the Way: 'It's Pretty Exceptional'
Erika Jayne is back on stage and better than ever.
After a tumultuous few years in her personal life, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is returning to wow crowds with her Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, starring in a two-part documentary spinoff series for Bravo and creating new music for her legions of adoring fans.
"It's an amazing experience," Jayne exclusively told OK! during day two of BravoCon 2023. "I'm so grateful to have this residency. I've had the best time putting it together."
Luckily for Bravo viewers, they will be able to see what goes into getting the show up on its feet in the Pretty Mess author's upcoming spinoff, Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde — which will debut on the network in Spring 2024. "We have this two part doc and it's pretty exceptional," Jayne gushed. "It was a great opportunity."
The "Painkillr" vocalist has also been busy getting back to her creative side in the studio. "I have new music in my show, actually," she revealed.
"We have more than I need to release, but we have definitely made some new music," Jayne said. "We performed to new music and I'll never stop making music. It's what I love to do. I just like to make dance music."
One fellow musical Housewife who expressed interest in collaborating with the blonde beauty was The Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett. According to Jayne, she's more than down to work on something with the "Drive Back" singer.
"Candiace is very talented and I would love that," she admitted.
During the three-day convention, Jayne opened up more than ever at her Pat the Puss with Erika Jayne panel about her early days in the industry and how music led her to her first husband, Thomas Zizzo, with whom she shares son Tommy.
"I always made dance music. My first husband was a DJ [and] we met at the club," she told the packed audience at the Nevada event.
"I grew up in a dance studio, I grew up in musical theater, and I made the music that I wanted to make that I wanted to dance to, and it just so happened that it resonated with the LGBTQ community," she noted. "And I'm very grateful for that and that's always where I stay because that's what I like to do."