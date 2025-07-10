'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne's Ongoing Divorce From Tom Girardi at Risk of Being Thrown Out of Court
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s divorce from Tom Girardi is at risk of being thrown out of court, according to a new report.
According to court documents, a hearing was held in the case on June 26 in Los Angeles Superior Court. A lawyer representing Jayne appeared, but no one on Girardi’s side showed up. The judge set a hearing for August 1 for the parties to explain why no judgment has been entered.
Inside the Former Flames' Divorce
While Jayne filed for divorce in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage, Jim Wilkes, one of her lawyers, revealed in April that he doesn’t have a good feeling about it.
“I don’t think that the divorce will go anywhere,” Wilkes told a publication. “He’s not competent to defend it.”
In March 2021, Girardi was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, which led his family to place him under a conservatorship. He was moved to a senior assisted living facility in August 2021.
“I don’t know that you could have a divorce in these circumstances,” Wilkes added, noting Jayne may have to wait until Girardi passes away to finalize her divorce.
Tom Girardi's Jail Sentence
As OK! reported, Girardi was sentenced to seven years and three months behind bars after a three-hour hearing took place in Los Angeles on June 2.
The ruling came after U.S. District Judge Josephine Staton said she would be giving Girardi jail time rather than putting him into a treatment center for dementia.
During the hearing, testimony was given from two government medical experts and two defense witnesses. It was determined the U.S. Bureau of Prisons would be suitable to take care of Girardi, regardless of his medical condition.
- 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne's Ex Tom Girardi Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison Despite Dementia Claims
- 'It Just Hurts': 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Says Finding Out About Ex Tom Girardi's Prison Sentence 'Reopened Old Wounds'
- 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne's Ex Tom Girardi Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison Despite Dementia Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
A Disoriented Tom
A disoriented Girardi took the stand, claiming he had just “crisscrossed the country” and attended a meeting in New York. He also attested to stopping in Buffalo, N.Y., and Oklahoma, where he claimed he had a “case.”
When asked about his place of residence, he replied that he lived in Pasadena and mentioned his intention to return to his law firm, Girardi Keese, after the hearing concluded. However, Girardi Keese closed about five years ago and is currently undergoing bankruptcy proceedings.
When he was asked if he had any current issues, he admitted he suffers from “serious memory loss.”
Afterward, the judge cited this incident as evidence that the individual was not entirely disconnected from reality and had some level of self-awareness. As he left the witness stand, his pants started to slip down, prompting him to pull them up. The judge noted that this action further demonstrated that he was aware of his surroundings.
What Tom Girardi Was Accused of
Although his attorney asked for him to be left in an assisted living facility, claiming he needs “specialized treatment” and is “frail” and “elderly,” Girardi’s self-awareness, coupled with testimony from a neuropsychologist and a forensic psychologist, led the judge to rule for him to be “designated to an appropriate” prison “facility.”
Girardi was accused and found guilty of wire fraud. He allegedly stole tens of millions of dollars in settlement money from clients he represented and used the funds for personal expenses and to pay off money he owed to other clients.