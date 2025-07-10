'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne's Ongoing Divorce From Tom Girardi at Risk of Being Thrown Out of Court

While Jayne filed for divorce in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage, Jim Wilkes, one of her lawyers, revealed in April that he doesn’t have a good feeling about it.

“I don’t think that the divorce will go anywhere,” Wilkes told a publication. “He’s not competent to defend it.”

In March 2021, Girardi was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, which led his family to place him under a conservatorship. He was moved to a senior assisted living facility in August 2021.

“I don’t know that you could have a divorce in these circumstances,” Wilkes added, noting Jayne may have to wait until Girardi passes away to finalize her divorce.