Erika Kirk Cancels J.D. Vance Interview Over 'Very Serious' Security 'Threats'

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Erika Kirk, the CEO of the far-right non-profit Turning Point USA, canceled her scheduled appearance at a Tuesday, April 14, event in Athens, Ga., featuring Vice President J.D. Vance after receiving what organizers described as "very serious threats." Erika took overtook Turning Point USA following the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk, who was killed during a campus speaking event in September 2025. TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet informed the audience that Erika received serious personal safety threats in her direction.

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Source: mega Erika Kirk canceled an event on April 14.

"For those of you wondering why I don’t have really flowing, long, blonde hair right now, I’m on stage here instead of our friend Erika Kirk, because unfortunately, she has received some very serious threats in her direction, which is terrible,” Andrew said on stage as he sat with J.D. “It’s a terrible reflection on the state of reality and the state of the country.” The vice president stated he was initially worried the entire event might have to be canceled, but chose to attend after consulting with the Secret Service. J.D., whose embrace with Erika at a previous event sparked rumors and raised eyebrows, addressed the widow's absence, telling the crowd he supported her decision to do what she needed for herself and her family.

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Source: mega J.D. Vance gushed over Erika Kirk.

“First of all, I love Erika, and I know that she did get some threats,” the veep said. “And, you know, about two hours ago, I was a little worried that we were going to have to cancel the event because Erika was not going to be able to come and she was very worried about it, and I talked to the Secret Service and obviously these guys do a very good job, and I said, ‘You know what? Let’s let Erika do what she needs to do for herself and her family.’ I’m sure Andrew will fill in, and let’s go make this an amazing event.” As of April, the political guru is statistically the most unpopular vice president in modern U.S. history at this stage of his term. His net approval rating has reached a historic low of -18 points, reflecting a significant 21-point drop since he took office in January 2025.

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Source: mega J.D. Vance's hug with Erika Kirk went viral last year.

The sparsely attended event took place at the Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Ga., as part of the "This Is the Turning Point" college tour. Videos and photos shared widely on social media showed multiple rows of empty seats, a sharp contrast to the high-energy rallies typically associated with the organization.

Please spare us the paid influencer campaign to convince us that Erika’s life was at risk from empty seats.

Just this one time, please oh please spare us, Turning Point. https://t.co/pDRAuy1XGO — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 15, 2026 Source: @RealCandaceO/X Candace Owens blasted Erika Kirk.