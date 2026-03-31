Candace Owens Reacts to Bombshell Court Filing in Charlie Kirk Murder Investigation: 'The Non Existent Evidence...'
March 31 2026, Published 1:36 p.m. ET
Candace Owens continues to question the narrative around what happened to assassinated right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.
Responding to a news report stating the bullet that killed Kirk last fall may not match the rifle allegedly used by the suspected murderer, Owens wrote in an X post on Monday, March 30: "Where are all my neocons who have been 'overwhelmed' by the non existent evidence against Tyler Robinson?"
The controversial conservative commentator has been peddling conspiracy theories surrounding the death of the Turning Point USA founder for months.
The Daily Mail reported on Monday that Robinson's defense team alleged in a new court filing on Friday, March 27, that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) "was unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr Robinson."
Per the motion, the ATF issued a summary report indicating they could not confirm the bullet fragment from the autopsy as having been fired from the Mauser Model 98 .30-06 rifle connected to the accused killer.
According to the outlet, Robinson's lawyers "may now offer the ATF firearm analyst's testimony as exculpatory evidence" in an attempt to prove his innocence.
Tyler Robinson's Defense Is Trying to Delay an Upcoming Hearing
The defense is also seeking to delay the preliminary hearing currently scheduled for May by six months, claiming they need more time to conduct further forensic review.
On April 17, a hearing will be held to discuss whether the public and media should have access to future court hearings. While the defense filed a motion to ban cameras from the courtroom, Kirk's widow, Erika, has requested full transparency in the case against her husband's alleged murderer.
- Charlie Kirk Murder Bombshell: Bullet Does Not Match Rifle Used by Suspected Killer Tyler Robinson, New Court Filing Claims
- Erika Kirk Wants Public Transparency and Access to Evidence in Upcoming Trial of Husband Charlie’s Alleged Killer
- Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Demands Speedy Trial and Accuses Suspected Shooter Tyler Robinson's Team of 'Causing Undue Delay'
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Erika Kirk Wants Public Transparency and Access to Evidence in the Upcoming Trial
In a filing obtained by an outlet in early February, the mother-of-two demanded all evidence be presented openly for the public and press to view firsthand — though she stressed it should not come at the expense of Tyler's right to a fair and impartial trial.
"Without meaningful access to those proceedings, the public will be unable to directly observe and evaluate the evidence presented," Erika's legal team said in her motion to the court. "In the absence of transparency, speculation, misinformation and conspiracy theories are likely to proliferate, eroding public confidence in the judicial process."
Erika Kirk Demanded a Speedy Trial for Husband's Alleged Murderer
Erika — who took over as CEO of Charlie's political nonprofit following his September 2025 death, has also expressed frustration over the trial being delayed.
Her attorneys accused the suspected shooter's legal team of causing "undue delay" after they asked for local prosecutors to be dismissed.
Tyler's lawyers alleged there was "a conflict of interest," as an officer in the county attorney’s office had an adult child who was in the crowd when Charlie was shot dead at Utah Valley University.