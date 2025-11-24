Erika Kirk Defends Her Viral Intimate Hug With J.D. Vance as She Exposes Their Conversation: 'My Love Language Is Touch'

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk finally disclosed what J.D. Vance told her during their intense onstage hug. Charlie Kirk's widow addressed the viral moment at a Megyn Kelly Live event on Saturday, November 22. A few weeks prior, Erika, 37, and J.D., 41, broke the internet for their intimate embrace, which many assumed looked more than friendly.

Source: @usatoday/youtube Erika Kirk and J.D. Vance shared a tight embrace.

"My love language is touch, if you will," she told the crowd at the Desert Diamond Arena in Phoenix, Ariz., on Saturday. "So I will give you a play-by-play: They just played the emotional video. I'm walking over, [J.D.] is walking over. I'm starting to cry. He says, 'I'm so proud of you.' And I say, 'God bless you,' and I touch the back of his head. Anyone whom I have hugged, that I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say, 'God bless you.'" "They were acting like you touched the back of his a--!" Megyn Kelly joked. "I feel like I wouldn't get as much hate if I did that!" Erika teased.

Erika Kirk and J.D. Vance's Intimate Hug

Source: @usatoday/youtube Fans criticized Erika Kirk and J.D. Vance's hug for being 'too passionate.'

At an October 29 Turning Point USA event, seven weeks following her husband's murder, Erika introduced J.D. before he came on stage to speak. "No one will ever replace my husband," she expressed. "But I do see some similarities of my husband in J.D. — in Vice President J.D. Vance. I do. And that's why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight."

Source: @usatoday/youtube Erika Kirk shared that her love language is physical touch.

The duo shared a tight hug, with the TPUSA CEO's hands resting on the back of the vice president's head. J.D. then moved his hands to the widow's waist, prompting social media users to debate whether their behavior was appropriate. "Erika Kirk with an inappropriate greeting in Mississippi — a romantic like bear hug and over the top hair grab on J.D. Vance," one user wrote. "Too passionate. She has had virtually no grieving period either. Charlie’s parents will not talk to her. Something is up with her."

Body Language Expert Breaks Down the Viral Moment

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Erika Kirk sat down for a conversation with Megyn Kelly.