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Donald Trump Speaks Out After Shots Fired at White House Correspondents' Dinner: 'Let the Show Go On'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: C-SPAN

Donald Trump was rushed out of the ballroom at the White House Correspondents Dinner after gunshots were fired.

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April 25 2026, Updated 9:33 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump broke his silence after shots were fired at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

The president, 79, addressed the concerning incident, which occurred on Saturday, April 25, at the Washington Hilton.

At approximately 9:17 p.m. Eastern Time, Trump, who is safe, posted to Truth Social, "Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we 'LET THE SHOW GO ON' but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again."

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What Do We Know About the White House Correspondent Dinner Shooting So Far?

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Image of Donald Trump took to Truth Social shortly after the incident.
Source: C-SPAN

Donald Trump took to Truth Social shortly after the incident.

Trump, Melania Trump, J.D. Vance and more were in attendance for just 30 minutes before a loud noise was heard from outside the ballroom, reportedly from a light box in the lobby. The gunman was detained shortly after, and there are multiple reports the suspect is dead, per Fox News.

White House officials told Sean Hannity that "the shooter charged the magnetometer closest to the front door...and took a shot at a Secret Service member at the ballroom."

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Image of Trump wanted the White House Correspondents' Dinner to continue after the incident.
Source: MEGA

Trump wanted the White House Correspondents' Dinner to continue after the incident.

The shocking situation occurred during an already tension-filled evening as several journalists were urged to boycott and protest the event with Trump in attendance in defense of the free press.

Despite what could have been an assassination attempt against the president, Trump seemed unfazed. Kristen Holmes, Senior White House Correspondent, told CNN Trump "want[ed] to come back" to resume the program, even though the "Secret Service had a different opinion."

Ultimately, the event was canceled. Trump is expected to give a speech from the White House after 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

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Image of Secret Service rushed to Trump's side after hearing gunshots.
Source: MEGA

Secret Service rushed to Trump's side after hearing gunshots.

The New York Post reported shortly after shots fired, "The Secret Service has since locked down the hotel as scores of reporters remain inside."

Deadline’s Ted Johnson said: “I heard what sounded like four shots, and it seemed to come from the hall just outside the ballroom near my table.”

Wolf Blitzer added that he was in the men's bathroom when he heard gunshots, and the police tackled him to the ground to protect him.

"There were 15 men stuck in there. They wouldn't let them out," the journalist explained. "I am out now. I happened to be a few feet away from the shooter."

A Gunman Previously Tried to Murder Trump at a Rally

Image of The White House Correspondents Dinner was canceled.
Source: mega

The White House Correspondents Dinner was canceled.

This is not the first time Trump has been involved in a shooting incident. During a July 13, 2024, rally in Butler, Penn., an assassination attempt was made on the president. He was quickly rushed out by the Secret Service, but his ear was grazed by the bullet, and blood gushed from the site of the injury.

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