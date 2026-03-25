Erika Kirk Pens Emotional Tribute to Late Husband Charlie 6 Months After His Death: 'Sorrow Will Never Have the Final Word'

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Erika Kirk is remembering her late husband, Charlie, six months after his tragic death. The Turning Point CEO, 37, shared a video of her two children with the late conservative pundit and wrote an emotional tribute to him on March 24.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Erika Kirk's video featured her two kids.

"I see you in them. Especially during the smallest moments that no one else would notice," Erika began her caption. "It’s almost like this holy shaping that I’m witnessing in real time." She called her kids her "living reminders" as the "pieces of you so precious in my arms."

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Charli Kirk Was Assassinated in September 2025

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Charlie Kirk died in September 2025.

"It’s within these little loves that I find a quiet healing. In them, I carry you forward," she went on, noting how she sees parts of Charlie in their children. "Sorrow will never have the final word. I gather these moments with our children like fragments of eternity weaving them together with memories of you," the former beauty pageant winner penned. "And day by day, since that’s all we’re given anyway, I cherish being able to tell them about Jesus and you…it becomes a quiet sanctuary where my grief and God’s grace meet without needing to be resolved."

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Erika and Charlie Kirk Have Yet to Share Their Kids' Names

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram The couple shared a son and a daughter.

"My moments of sacred mercy," Erika concluded. "I love you forever." The clip featured the couple's young son and daughter — whose names have yet to be revealed — doing a variety of fun activities such as drawing with chalk, playing hopscotch and writing notes in a notebook. Charlie died in September 2025 after being shot by an assailant during a Turning Point USA debate event in Utah.

Erika Kirk 'Prayed' to Be Pregnant After Charlie Passed Away

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Erika Kirk previously said she wanted four kids with her late husband.